DUBAI UAE - SAMANA Developers, the established and award-winning Dubai based real estate company, has officially announced the launch of its latest residential masterpiece, SAMANA South Haven. Positioned in the rapidly expanding corridor of Dubai Industrial City and Dubai South, the project is designed to elevate everyday living through modern architecture, resort inspired landscaping, and a comprehensive suite of amenities.

Building on Proven Success and Expanding Portfolio

Following the rapid sell out and immense market response to SAMANA Hills South 1, 2, and 3, the launch of SAMANA South Haven solidifies the developer's position as a market leader in delivering high yield premium assets. SAMANA South Haven will offer 200 meticulously designed units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments, spread across a contemporary six floor structure.

Starting from AED 599,000, the development represents another bold step in SAMANA Developers strategic expansion, catering to astute international and local investors seeking secure assets in one of the Emirate's most crucial economic zones.

The launch of SAMANA South Haven significantly bolsters the developer's growing portfolio size and further demonstrates a commitment to creating sustainable and elegant living spaces. With a focus on visionary concepts and absolute control over timelines and costs, SAMANA has seamlessly delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects. This consistent delivery and market dominance have propelled SAMANA Developers to the prestigious rank of the fifth top off-plan seller in Dubai this year.

Mr. Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers, commented on the strategic importance of this new launch, "Our success is built on our continuous construction progress and an unwavering commitment to rapid execution. To sustain this momentum and continue delivering on our promises, we have an ambitious pipeline with 20 plus handovers planned in the next 18 months. By focusing exclusively on high quality off-plan developments, we are providing a premium product that aligns perfectly with this market strength, ensuring our investors benefit from projected strong capital appreciation and exceptional rental yields in the years ahead.”

Strategic Location and Unmatched Connectivity

SAMANA South Haven is strategically positioned at the heart of the southern expansion in Dubai Industrial City. This future focused growth corridor sits near Al Maktoum International Airport and offers unparalleled connectivity to key destinations. Residents will benefit from being just 15 to 20 minutes away from major landmarks, including Expo City, Palm Jebel Ali, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Dubai Marina. The community provides an integrated environment where connection, space, and opportunity converge, supported by mobility networks like the Airport Express Metro and Etihad Rail.

A World Built Around You

Conceived as a resort style sanctuary, SAMANA South Haven features an extensive edit of premium amenities designed to expand the day in every direction. The ground and first floor podiums offer a vibrant community experience, featuring a grand entrance lobby, an adult infinity pool, a lazy lounge, an outdoor gaming arcade, a sunken seating conversation pit, and an open-air outdoor cinema. Wellness is prioritized with a rooftop indoor gym, outdoor fitness zones, a jogging track, and dedicated male and female steam and sauna rooms. Every layout is finished to a future standard, maximizing natural light with large windows, optimizing flow, and ensuring ecofriendly living.

Investor Friendly Vision

"Dubai South is the epicentre of tomorrow's growth, and SAMANA South Haven is positioned exactly where the future is taking shape. The off-plan market in Dubai continues to smash records, with recent data showing that off plan transactions now account for over 60 percent of all residential market activity, demonstrating unparalleled investor confidence in this sector. By focusing exclusively on high quality off-plan developments, we are providing a premium product that aligns perfectly with this market strength, ensuring our investors benefit from projected strong capital appreciation and exceptional rental yields in the years ahead,” Mr Farooq added.

Driven by infrastructure advancements and rising demand, the Dubai South area is positioned for strong returns, with projected rental yields of 10 to 15 percent. To maximize investor appeal, SAMANA Developers continues to offer flexible, investor centric payment structures extending well beyond the handover date.

About SAMANA Developers

SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai with growing international portfolio.

With a focus on creating sustainable and elegant living spaces, SAMANA Developers has seamlessly delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects climbing to the Dubai top 5th highest off-plan sellers in 2025.

Known for their innovative designs, premium amenities, and prime locations, SAMANA Developers' projects have set new standards in the UAE real estate market. The company's dedication to excellence has earned them a reputation for delivering exceptional value and investment opportunities with more than 1,300 units handed over and 13,000 units under construction.

SAMANA has scooped multiple esteemed awards for pioneering concepts, innovative designs, and sustainability.

For more information, please visit www.samanadevelopers.com.

For Media inquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Al Sharu

Senior Manager PR & Media Relations

T: +971 55 667 2342

E: Mohammad.sharu@samana-group.com