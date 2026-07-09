The institution-wide platform consolidates the bank's data into a single, trusted layer, strengthening governance, accelerating decision-making, and supporting AlRayan Bank's broader transformation agenda.

Doha, Qatar: AlRayan Bank and Qatar Datamation Systems (QDS) today marked the successful completion of a bank-wide enterprise data warehouse program, establishing AlRayan Bank as the first bank in Qatar to extend governed, self-service analytics to every business function. The program gives the institution a single, coherent, governed, and highly accessible source of truth, enabling the bank to move faster, think smarter, and serve its customers better.

The platform consolidates data from across the bank's key banking and operational systems into one governed layer, giving business, risk, and operational teams a consistent foundation for reporting and analysis. In doing so, the program supports AlRayan Bank's broader transformation agenda toward modern, customer-centric, and insight-driven banking.

Central to the program is a shift toward self-service analytics, giving teams across the bank direct, governed access to the information they need. By reducing reliance on manual reporting cycles, the bank equips its people to make confident, evidence-based decisions, embedding data-driven thinking at every level of the organization.

"The banks that will lead the next phase of this region's financial sector are the ones that treat data as core infrastructure, not as a by-product of operations. AlRayan Bank has taken an important step in that direction by establishing a governed foundation for faster decisions, stronger insight, and future innovation. QDS's role is to help institutions build these foundations and turn data into lasting strategic advantage”, said Mohammad Alam, General Manager, QDS

Mr. Fahad Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer at AlRayan Bank said: “Data is one of our most valuable strategic assets, and the successful delivery of this enterprise data warehouse marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. By establishing a single, trusted, and well-governed source of data across the Bank, we are enabling faster decision-making, strengthening governance, and empowering our teams with timely, reliable insights. This platform is more than a technology investment, it is a foundational capability that will support innovation, enhance customer experiences, and help us deliver smarter, more agile banking services in line with our long-term strategy."

With the platform now in place, AlRayan Bank has established a governed foundation on which to scale analytics across the institution and support the next phase of data-led innovation, reinforcing its trajectory toward modern, customer-centric Islamic banking. The program reflects a shared commitment between both organizations to building the trusted data infrastructure that the next phase of banking in Qatar will require.