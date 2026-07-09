Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced that Schneider Electric, RAK Ceramics, Veolia, Delta Plus, and Knauf Group have joined the Challenger Programme as new members of EGA’s initiative to promote gender diversity across industry.

The new companies join existing members ADNOC, Ducab, Emirates Steel Arkan, ENEC, Strata, TAQA, and TechnipFMC.

Founded by EGA in 2023, the Challenger Programme focuses on shared challenges ranging from encouraging more women to work in science, technology engineering and mathematics fields, to promoting inclusivity in industrial workplaces, to mentorship for young women in industry.

EGA has championed gender diversity in industry snice the start of this decade, setting itself ambitious goals to increase women’s role in the company’s workforce. Today EGA employs over 830 women with more than 60 per cent working in operational roles.. A quarter of all supervisory roles at EGA are held by women, a goal EGA set itself in 2021 to achieve by the end of 2025.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Diverse organisations perform better, making increasing the role of women at traditionally male-dominated industrial companies a business improvement opportunity as well as the right thing to do for society. We can make even faster progress if major industrial companies work together on this, so I am glad to welcome more of the UAE’s industrial champions to the Challenger Programme.”

Amel Chadli, Cluster President, Gulf Countries of Schneider Electric, said: “Building a more inclusive industrial sector requires collaboration and shared commitment. Through the Challenger Programme, we are proud to work alongside leading organisations across the UAE to develop inclusive leaders, share best practices, through coaching & Mentorship and create more opportunities for leaders to thrive. Together, we are helping shape a stronger, more diverse industrial workforce for the future."

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO, RAK Ceramics, said: “Creating an inclusive workplace is not only the right thing to do , it is essential for building stronger businesses and stronger communities. RAK Ceramics is proud to join the EGA Challenger Programme and work alongside like-minded organizations to advance gender diversity across the industrial sector. Through collaboration, shared learning, and collective action, we can create more opportunities for women and shape a future where our industry reflects the diversity of the society it serves.”

Thierry Dezenclos, CEO Veolia UAE, said: “Veolia is proud to support the EGA Challenger Program and its focus on inclusion and diversity for women in heavy industry. At Veolia, we believe that the future of industry must be built with diverse talents, perspectives, and leadership, and that women have a vital role to play in shaping a more innovative, resilient, and sustainable industrial sector."

Romain Crouzit, Managing Director of Delta Plus Middle East, said: “It is a true pleasure to be part of the Challenger Programme, alongside some of the UAE’s most reputable and visionary organizations. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn, collaborate and contribute with such an inspiring network, and I look forward to the progresses we can achieve together as we continue to support leadership, women empowerment and positive impact to the society.”

Paul Button, CEO of Kanuf GCC, said: “Real progress is achieved when diverse perspectives come together with a shared purpose. KNAUF is proud to join the Challenger Programme and reaffirm our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has the opportunity to grow, lead, and make a meaningful impact.”

Since the Challenger Programme’s launch, EGA has worked closely with NAMA Women Advancement to develop initiatives tackling industry challenges and encouraging more women to join the STEM fields.

One such initiative is a gender assessment toolkit, which enables industrial companies to evaluate policy, workplace culture, talent development, and inclusion practices, helping identify opportunities to advance gender diversity.

The Cross Mentorship initiative supports women in heavy industries by providing access to mentorship opportunities. Pairing candidates with professionals and leaders from amongst the Challenger Programme members, participants develop the critical industry skills required to succeed in their fields.

Last year also saw the launch of the DEI Cultural Toolkit, a sector-aligned framework that provides organisations with practical strategies, resources, and tools to support making industrial workplace more inclusive.

Alongside these initiatives, the Challenger Programme members commissioned a research study in close collaboration with American University of Sharjah to better understand the challenges faced by women in heavy industry.

Released in February 2026, the study explores the barriers impacting women in the sector, best practices for creating more inclusive workplaces, as well as guidance on future policies and initiatives.