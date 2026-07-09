Dubai, UAE – Keyper, the UAE-based proptech company transforming how people rent, manage and own residential property, has raised US$11 million in a Series A funding round led by Speedinvest, one of EMEA’s leading venture capital firms, alongside NeoVentures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mashreq and the bank’s Corporate Venture Capital Fund, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), Property Finder, Arab National Bank, Ellington Properties, Dar Ventures and Abbey Road Investment Group.

The investment marks a significant milestone for Keyper as it accelerates its mission to modernise residential real estate through its fully digitised operating platform that serves tenants, landlords and property managers. The Series A builds on Keyper's existing funding base, which includes a previously announced US$30 million Sukuk financing agreement with global asset manager Franklin Templeton, further supporting the company's long-term growth strategy.

Founded to address one of the region's biggest rental market challenges, Keyper enables tenants to convert traditional annual rental payments into manageable monthly digital payments, while allowing landlords to receive upfront rental income. Unlike traditional rent facilitation providers, Keyper combines rent payments, property management technology and embedded financial services within a single platform. The company has signed strategic partnership agreements with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), Abu Dhabi Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES), Property Finder, Visa, Mashreq and others to accelerate the digital transformation of rental payments through its Rent Now, Pay Monthly and other innovative products across the UAE.

As the UAE rental market continues to evolve, demand for greater payment flexibility has increased significantly. Since launch, Keyper has financed more than US$44 million in rent value, including US$19 million in 2026 year-to-date alone.

Today, Keyper supports more than 10,500 properties valued at over US$6 billion, serves 4,000 landlords and has surpassed 100,000 app downloads, underscoring its growing role in the UAE's residential real estate ecosystem.

The investment has attracted strong support from leading regional and international investors, who see significant potential in Keyper's vision and market opportunity.

Speaking on the investment, Rana Abdel Latif, Partner at Speedinvest, said, “At Speedinvest, what attracted us the most was not the size of the opportunity but the team’s ability to execute against it. Omar and Walid are reimagining the rental experience by addressing one of the region's largest pain points: the disconnect between how tenants earn and how rent is paid. Today, the Keyper platform brings together payments, financing, and property management, solving real problems for all sides of the market. We are excited to lead the Series A and support the company's next stage of growth.”

Amith Rajan, Executive VP, Head of Wholesale Digital Banking at Mashreq and CEO of NeoVentures, added: "At NeoVentures, Mashreq's corporate venture capital fund, we are proud to partner with visionary businesses that are reshaping financial services and accelerating the next wave of digital transformation across the banking ecosystem. That is why we are thrilled to co-lead Keyper's Series A investment round, as we see this as the start of a strategic partnership focused on creating long-term value for both organizations and the customers we serve. By combining Keyper's innovative solutions with Mashreq's scale and capabilities, we aim to modernize rental payments and unlock market liquidity, ultimately delivering seamless digital experiences and enhanced flexibility through transformative solutions for tenants and landlords across the UAE and beyond."

Echoing the company's long-term vision, Nader AlBastaki, Managing Director of Dubai Future District Fund, said, “By making rent payments more flexible and accessible, Keyper is directly contributing to D33's ambition of making Dubai one of the most attractive cities for global talent to live in, which in turn drives market access for the VC ecosystem."

Highlighting the broader market opportunity, Khalid S. Alghamdi, CEO of ANB Capital, said, "Last year, Dubai alone registered over AED100 billion in tenancy contracts, yet most of that rent is still paid the way it was a generation ago: an entire year settled through a handful of post-dated cheques. It is one of the largest pools of recurring payments in the GCC, and almost none of it has been digitised.

This is not a rent app. It is the infrastructure layer for residential real estate, and whoever owns those rails will sit at the centre of how an entire market pays, borrows and invests against its homes.

But what excites us most is what comes next. Once those recurring cash flows become digital, transparent and predictable, they create the foundation for the next generation of capital markets, from private credit and securitisation to entirely new institutional investment products. That is the infrastructure we are backing, and that is where we believe long-term value will be created."

Reflecting on Keyper's next phase of growth, Omar Abu Innab, Co-Founder and CEO of Keyper, said, "We are proud to have attracted a top-tier group of investors and strategic partners that have endorsed Keyper’s ongoing mission to transform the UAE’s property sector, and enable a fully digital journey for owners and renters alike.”

The newly raised capital will be used to expand Keyper's monthly rent payment platform, accelerate adoption among institutional landlords and large residential portfolios, introduce financing and liquidity solutions for property owners, and further strengthen its broader ecosystem of property management and other real estate services.

As demand for flexible payment solutions and digital-first property experiences continues to grow, Keyper is positioning itself as the leading operating system for residential real estate in the UAE, bringing together payments, property management and financial services through a single platform.

To learn more about Keyper or download the app, visit www.realkeyper.com. The Keyper app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For media inquiries, please contact Sakshi at sakshi@cameocomms.me.

ENDS

About Keyper

Keyper is a UAE-based proptech company redefining residential real estate through a digital operating system that combines property management and rent facilitation within a single platform. Its Rent Now, Pay Monthly solution enables tenants to pay rent in monthly installments while providing landlords with upfront rental income and enhanced portfolio management capabilities. Through strategic partnerships across the real estate, financial services and government sectors, Keyper is helping drive the digital transformation of the UAE's residential property market.

For more information, visit www.realkeyper.com

About NeoVentures:

NeoVentures is Mashreq’s Corporate Venture Capital Fund & Venture Studio. Together with our partners, we are transforming the future of finance and business in the Middle East. NeoVentures combines deep banking experience and cutting-edge digital expertise with a firm commitment to promote innovation. We invest in disruptive fintech, incubate ventures and co-create bespoke, digital and AI-driven solutions with the broader ecosystem.

Check out our disruptive innovations at: www.neoventures.vc