Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) have inaugurated the first phase of their partnership to establish a major charge point hub, exclusive for DTC’s electric taxi fleet.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and HE Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chairman of the DTC Group’s Board of Directors, inaugurated the hub, which features 24 next-generation ultrafast charge points of 360 KW each and is located at DTC’s headquarters in Muhaisnah 4.

The initiative forms part of a long-term strategic agreement signed at WETEX 2025 between DEWA and DTC to deploy more than 200 ultrafast EV charge points for DTC's fleet, significantly advancing Dubai's green mobility infrastructure. Beginning with an ultrafast EV charging hub now operational and capable of charging 24 vehicles simultaneously in approximately 35 minutes, reducing downtime and enabling more efficient, zero-emission operations across the emirate.

“We are committed to strengthening our strategic partnerships to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and efficient transportation system, supporting Dubai’s vision to be the best city in the world to live, work and visit, and the most future-ready city. In line with the objectives of the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, we continue to develop an advanced electric vehicle charging infrastructure that provides a seamless and reliable charging experience, reduces carbon emissions, and improves air quality. This supports the rapid growth in electric vehicle adoption across the emirate and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in sustainability and innovation,” said Al Tayer.

“This partnership aligns with our efforts to support the transition to environmentally friendly transportation and enhance integration between the energy and sustainable transport sectors. We appreciate Dubai Taxi’s commitment to expanding its fleet of electric vehicles, which contributes to reducing the transportation sector’s carbon footprint. Together, we continue to support the development of advanced charging infrastructure in line with the highest international standards, fostering the growth of green mobility and strengthening Dubai’s leadership in sustainability and innovation,” added Al Tayer.

HE Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Group Chairman of the DTC Board of Directors, said: “Strategic partnerships are fundamental to Dubai Taxi Company’s growth journey and play a vital role in advancing our long-term vision. We are pleased to see our partnership with DEWA, signed during WETEX in 2025, coming to fruition in a way that supports DTC’s sustainability pillar and reinforces our commitment to innovative mobility. This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to build the infrastructure needed to support Dubai’s vision for a smart and green future while creating long-term value for our community, stakeholders and the wider mobility ecosystem.”

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of DTC, said: “Dubai's ambition to lead the future of sustainable mobility continues to drive innovation across the sector, and this collaboration with DEWA marks an important step in Dubai Taxi Company's journey. Together, we are accelerating the electrification of our fleet while building the infrastructure needed to support this vision.”

“This new ultrafast charging hub is the first phase of a larger network of 200+ EV charging stations dedicated entirely to DTC's fleet. As this network grows, so will our capacity to enhance fleet efficiency, maximise vehicle availability, and meet growing customer demand with reliable, zero-emission transport services. We remain committed to realising Dubai's ambitions and delivering long-term value for our customers, stakeholders, and the wider community," Alfalasi added.