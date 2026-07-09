JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Tarik Dokainish, President and CEO of Dokainish & Company, a leading Canadian project controls and systems implementation firm, is participating in the Canada-Saudi Business and Investment Forum in Jeddah, held on the occasion of the visit of Prime Minister Mark Carney. The forum is hosted by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and the Embassy of Canada, with Prime Minister Carney delivering the keynote address. Saudi Arabia is Canada's second-largest trading partner in the Gulf region, with bilateral trade totalling $3.5 billion in 2025.

Dokainish & Company exports Canadian expertise in integrated capital program delivery to Saudi Arabia, serving owners in energy, critical infrastructure, and natural resources. The firm delivers project controls, systems implementation, change management, and digital transformation in the Kingdom through its regional team, led by Managing Director Esam El-Makkawy, and through a strategic partnership with SAUDCONSULT, Saudi Arabia's oldest engineering firm.

"Saudi Arabia is running some of the most complex capital programs in the world," said Tarik Dokainish, President and CEO of Dokainish & Company. "We have spent years in the region helping owners in energy, infrastructure, and natural resources deliver those programs on schedule and on budget. The ambition here is unmatched. Our work is making sure it gets delivered."

The alliance combines Dokainish & Company's award-winning project controls, PMO, and systems implementation expertise with SAUDCONSULT's 60 years of engineering leadership and network of more than 2,800 professionals serving major infrastructure owners across the Kingdom. Together, the partnership delivers full EPCM capability in Saudi Arabia: engineering, procurement, construction management, project controls, systems, and adoption.

Dokainish & Company has supported two award-winning PMOs, including a PMI PMO of the Year for The Americas, on multi-billion-dollar capital programs delivered on schedule and on budget. The firm brings that same delivery discipline to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 program, which continues to draw Canadian firms with expertise in project delivery, engineering, and systems implementation.

About Dokainish & Company (www.dokainish.com)

Large capital projects face delays, cost overruns, and poor visibility. Dokainish & Company fixes the root causes by integrating project controls and system implementation into a single delivery model. We have delivered billion-dollar projects ahead of schedule, built award-winning PMOs, and reduced cost and complexity by optimizing the interplay between people, process, technology, and data. We are ISO 9001:2015 certified and a certified minority-owned business enterprise. Dokainish & Company operates from offices in New York, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, and Calgary. Learn more at Dokainish.com and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708545799/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

For More Information

Esam El-Makkawy

Managing Director

MENACommercial@dokainish.com