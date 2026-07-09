Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon has been recognised with the AI Exceptional Products and Services Achievement Award at the prestigious MEA Business Achievement Awards 2026, held recently in Dubai.

The award recognises the success of Basma, Batelco by Beyon’s AI-powered agent, which has transformed the way customers engage with the company by delivering fast, intelligent and personalized sales and support at scale. Unlike traditional chatbots that are limited to scripted responses, Basma is designed to understand customer intent, engage in natural conversations and seamlessly connect with customers. In addition, Basma is capable of completing both support and sales actions behind the scenes, creating a smoother and more efficient customer journey.

Since its launch, Basma has handled thousands of customer conversations daily, independently resolving enquiries while significantly improving the overall self-service experience for customers and reducing response times. Basma demonstrates how AI can move beyond experimentation to deliver measurable business value and tangible benefits for customers.

The award reflects Beyon's broader commitment to embedding artificial intelligence across the Group. As one of several AI-driven initiatives, Basma is an illustration of this strategy, demonstrating how AI as a core business capability can support innovation, operational excellence, and business growth.

The MEA Business Achievement Awards recognise organisations across the Middle East and Africa that demonstrate excellence in innovation, leadership and business transformation. The AI Exceptional Products & Services category celebrates organisations that have successfully implemented artificial intelligence solutions delivering measurable business impact, innovation and customer value.

NOTE: This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

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ABOUT BATELCO BY BEYON:

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com