Collaboration commits at least 50MW of AI compute with five-year scale potential, marking Cohere's first international expansion outside North America and accelerating secure AI adoption in Saudi Arabia through enterprise solutions and sovereign models.

RIYADH & JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — HUMAIN, a PIF company building full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, and Cohere, the leading sovereign AI company, today announced a strategic AI compute collaboration that will provide dedicated AI infrastructure for the next generation of frontier AI models. The companies will also collaborate on the development of enterprise AI solutions and special-purpose sovereign AI models.

Announced during the visit of The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the collaboration represents a significant expansion of AI compute capacity expected to be live by Q4 2027 and will combine HUMAIN's rapidly growing AI infrastructure platform with Cohere's frontier model development expertise.

As part of the collaboration, HUMAIN will designate at least 50 megawatts (MW) of dedicated AI compute capacity to support Cohere's next-generation foundation models, with the ability to scale the deployment over the next five years as compute demand increases.

"The future of artificial intelligence will be defined by access to compute," said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN. "Frontier AI models require infrastructure at unprecedented scale. The fact that Cohere has selected HUMAIN for the first significant international AI compute deployment outside North America underscores the strength of the AI infrastructure we are building and our ability to support the next generation of model research and development."

Cohere has secured access to one of the region's largest dedicated AI deployments, featuring large-scale accelerated infrastructure purpose-built for model R&D, reinforcement learning, inference optimization, and future research. In parallel, Cohere and HUMAIN are collaborating to advance enterprise AI adoption across the region, combining Cohere's secure enterprise AI expertise with HUMAIN's full-stack capabilities to help organizations deploy trusted AI solutions that enhance productivity, knowledge management, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.

Building on this infrastructure, HUMAIN and Cohere will collaborate on the development of sovereign AI models, including Arabic-language and domain-adapted foundation models, as well as special-purpose AI models tailored to enterprise and sector-specific use cases. The collaboration will leverage each company's respective AI technologies, technical expertise, and intellectual property.

"To build increasingly capable AI models, you need reliable access to high-performance compute. Our partnership with HUMAIN gives us the AI infrastructure that provides the scale and flexibility needed for future generations of enterprise AI models while supporting our long-term compute requirements," said Aidan Gomez, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cohere. "In addition, we look forward to collaborating on frontier AI initiatives, including the development of sovereign AI models, that will greatly benefit Saudi Arabia and beyond."

The collaboration reflects the growing importance of AI infrastructure in supporting frontier models. By combining large-scale accelerated compute with Cohere's model research and engineering capabilities, HUMAIN and Cohere aim to advance the mission of secure, enterprise-grade AI models while expanding regional AI compute capacity. Together, the companies will collaborate on frontier AI initiatives, including enterprise AI solutions and sovereign, Arabic-language, domain-adapted, and special-purpose AI models designed to meet sector-specific requirements.

As demand for frontier enterprise AI continues to grow, the collaboration provides a scalable framework for future expansion, enabling additional compute capacity to support new model programs over time. Together, HUMAIN and Cohere are strengthening the compute foundation for next-generation AI while helping organizations deploy secure, production-ready AI solutions tailored to real-world enterprise needs.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.



HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human–AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

About Cohere

Cohere, founded in 2019, is a security-first enterprise AI leader building foundation models and end-to-end products to solve business problems. We partner with organizations to deliver seamless integration, customization, and user-friendly solutions. Our all-in-one platform provides maximum security, privacy, and deployment flexibility across clouds, private environments, and on-premises. Headquartered in Toronto, Cohere also operates offices in San Francisco, London, New York, Montreal, Paris, Berlin, and Seoul, serving customers worldwide.



The company has raised more than US$1.6 billion from strategic technology investors (including NVIDIA, AMD Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Oracle, and Cisco), institutional investors, and AI pioneers including Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel Urtasun. For more information, visit cohere.com.

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HUMAIN

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Cohere

Amanda Taggart

Vice President, Global Communications

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