Abu Dhabi, UAE; Kanoo Energy, a leading energy solutions provider in the UAE and a division of The Kanoo Group, has been celebrated as a winner of the 22nd edition of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) — one of the United Arab Emirates' most prestigious and hard-won recognitions for business excellence and private-sector impact.

The award was presented under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, at an official ceremony held by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Kanoo Energy was recognised for its outstanding contribution to the energy and industrial sectors, delivering integrated engineering solutions and advanced services across oil and gas, utility and industrial sectors and playing a defining role in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the region's energy systems — standing among just seven companies honoured this year across the award's key impact areas of talent, technology, exports and trade, community and society, local supply chains, entrepreneurship, and SME excellence.

The award was received on behalf of the company by Mishal Kanoo, Chairman of The Kanoo Group, and Raman Marwaha, General Manager of Kanoo Energy.

The win builds on a string of recent recognitions for Kanoo Energy, following the company's win of the DQG UAE Innovation Award Gold last year — a back-to-back achievement that reflects an organisation moving decisively from strength to strength.

“This award means a great deal to us — not just as a recognition of Kanoo Energy, but as a validation of something we have believed in for a very long time: that doing business with integrity, purpose, and genuine commitment to the communities around you is the only sustainable way to grow.”

— Mishal Kanoo, Chairman, The Kanoo Group

“Winning back-to-back recognitions is a proud reflection of the discipline, expertise, and dedication our team brings to every project. This award belongs to every individual across Kanoo Energy who continues to raise the bar for what excellence looks like in this industry.”

— Raman Marwaha, General Manager, Kanoo Energy

Established by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 1999 and named in honour of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, SKEA has grown into one of the region's leading platforms for recognising measurable economic and social impact.

About Kanoo Energy:

Kanoo Energy is part of The Kanoo Group — one of the largest independent, family-owned business conglomerates in the Gulf, with a heritage spanning decades across shipping, travel, logistics, machinery, property, energy, chemicals, and training. For more than two decades, Kanoo Energy has grown into a leading provider of engineering, products, and value-added services across the UAE's oil, gas,utilities,industrial and petrochemical sectors. Backed by a well-developed network of world-class global principals and a highly qualified multinational engineering team, the company has also built a longstanding presence in renewable energy and decarbonisation and has been a fixture at ADIPEC for nearly two decades as a trusted partner in the region's energy transition. Building on this UAE foundation, Kanoo Energy has also begun extending its footprint into the CIS region.

Kanoo Energy's success is matched by an unwavering commitment to community. The company proudly supports Al Jazira Club, one of Abu Dhabi's most celebrated football institutions, reflecting its belief in nurturing local talent and the sporting spirit that unites the nation. This sits alongside a broader CSR calendar spanning meal and grocery initiatives for blue-collar and frontline workers, environmental drives such as desert clean-ups and mangrove plantation in support of the UAE's Blue Carbon Strategy, free medical check-up camps for staff and the wider community, and support for workers through the UAE amnesty programme — together reinforcing Kanoo Energy's role as a responsible, community-first organisation.

This spirit of care extends inward. As Mishal Kanoo, Chairman of The Kanoo Group, has reflected, one of his proudest achievements is watching Kanoo Energy build a culture where people thrive — reflected in a 97 percent employee retention rate in an industry that is notoriously competitive. This stability has been a key driver behind the company's consistent, high-performing delivery for its principals and customers alike.

The company continues to go from strength to strength — its expanding principal portfolio, deepening customer relationships, and disciplined execution across every level of the organisation now acknowledged by back-to-back national recognition. The trajectory positions Kanoo Energy as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic players in the UAE's energy and industrial sector.