Daily flights offering a direct connection between Dhaka (DAC) and Riyadh (RUH) commence August 7, 2026

Bookings open today for flights aboard state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

By joining Sfeer loyalty program, guests will receive Best Offer Guarantee, exclusive benefits and rewards, including free WiFi on board

Offers convenient onward connections for guests to the Middle East and Europe

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, today announced the opening of ticket sales for daily flights between Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - a key addition to its growing network. This vital route, commencing August 7, 2026, strengthens the airline's mission to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with major global and regional hubs and deliver a world-class travel and logistics experience.

Riyadh Air's new daily service directly connects the vibrant capitals of Dhaka (DAC) and Riyadh (RUH), significantly enhancing travel options and strengthening vital ties between the nations. This route addresses the growing demand for both business and leisure travel, fostering greater connectivity and choice between South Asia and the Middle East.

From August 7, 2026, daily flights between Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka (DAC) and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh (RUH) will be operated by Riyadh Air’s new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, featuring unparalleled cabin interiors and experiences.

Flights RUH to DAC on RX0763 (All times local)

Depart RUH at 21:20

Arrive DAC at 06:10 +1 day

Flights DAC to RUH on RX0764: (All times local)

Depart DAC at 07:40

Arrive RUH at 10:55

This launch demonstrates Riyadh Air’s commitment to one of South Asia’s fast-growing aviation markets. Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia share a longstanding partnership, rooted in decades of diplomatic ties and increasingly focused on expanding strategic cooperation. This robust alliance now enters a vibrant new era of travel and leisure, further elevated by Riyadh Air’s premium service.

As Saudi Arabia’s capital and commercial center, Riyadh offers Bangladeshi guests' new opportunities for business engagement and access to its modern attractions, vibrant entertainment, and burgeoning economic landscape. This enhanced connectivity offers Bangladeshi travelers direct access to premium lifestyle events and expanding opportunities for international business and academic exchange. Furthermore, the service positions Riyadh as a key transport hub, offering convenient onward connections for passengers travelling from Dhaka to global destinations within Riyadh Air’s network and codeshare partnerships.

Ticket purchases can be made through the Riyadh Air App, Riyadh Air website at riyadhair.com, or through preferred travel providers and platforms. Guests are also invited to become ‘Founding Members’ of the airline’s loyalty program, Sfeer, ensuring a Best Offer Guarantee and free Wi-Fi while earning rewards from their very first flight.

A World-Class Travel Experience

Riyadh Air’s new 787-9 Dreamliners deliver premium comfort and style across four classes—Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy—featuring ergonomic seats with plush foam and premium fabrics, fully flat 1-2-1 beds in Business Elite/Business, enhanced privacy and storage in Premium Economy, and adjustable headrests in Economy, plus AC power, USB-C/A charging and Bluetooth audio at every seat. The aircraft offer one of the world’s most modern IFE systems—Panasonic Avionics’ Astrova—with over 500 movies, 600 TV series (Shahid, Disney+, HBO Max, Warner Bros.), 1,000 audio albums/playlists, mobile-first connectivity, cinema-quality visuals and wireless listening. Complementing the onboard experience are Saudi-made Kayanee amenities, bespoke Disney kits for children, John Horsfall bedding, elevated dining and a five-sense wellness program, with exclusive loungewear for Business Elite/Business and Kayanee tops for Premium Economy to ensure every guest arrives refreshed.

Sfeer: for a generation in motion

Guests can unlock exclusive benefits by joining Riyadh Air's loyalty program, Sfeer. The name Sfeer derives from the Arabic word for "Ambassador" and the English word "sphere," embodying the generous spirit of Saudi Arabia while fostering a global community. It offers a Best Offer Guarantee, including a range of unique benefits such as a "no points expiry" policy, and complimentary onboard Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity.

This digital lifestyle ecosystem connects a new generation of travelers to exclusive partnerships and events, both in the air and on the ground. Early Sfeer members join an elite club of ‘The Founders’, who will receive priority access to bookings on new routes, along with other benefits.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a wholly owned PIF company, is redefining global travel as a full-service global carrier based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since its launch in March 2023, Riyadh Air has committed to building a modern, efficient fleet and embracing careful sustainability practices, focusing on responsible operations and thoughtful innovation throughout every journey. Each aircraft features advanced cabin interiors, next-generation digital inflight entertainment, and seamless connectivity, ensuring every guest enjoys a memorable experience. By 2030, Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations worldwide, with authentic Saudi hospitality at the heart of every flight.

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