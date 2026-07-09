His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, participated at the 30th Annual Economist Government Roundtable, held in Athens, Greece, from 8 to 10 July. The forum, inaugurated by His Excellency Constantine An. Tassoulas, President of the Hellenic Republic, brought together senior officials, business leaders, decision-makers and international experts from around the world to discuss ways of strengthening international cooperation and the role of infrastructure and innovation in supporting sustainable development.

During the forum, His Excellency took part in the main panel discussion, "Connecting Regions, Communities and Countries – Promoting Resilience and Prosperity," alongside a distinguished group of international leaders. The session explored the role of international cooperation in driving sustainable growth, strengthening resilience, and building economies better able to withstand global changes.

His Excellency highlighted Qatar's experience in strengthening the resilience of the tourism sector through effective crisis response and the integration of efforts across various entities, underscoring how resilience has become a critical pillar in sustaining investor and traveller confidence, as well as a key driver of the sector's sustainable growth. He also emphasised Qatar's position as a global hub, seamlessly connecting travellers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East through a leading air connectivity network and strategic international partnerships that enhance travel flow and connectivity between markets.

Qatar Tourism's participation reflects its continued commitment to strengthening its presence on the world's leading global platforms, reinforcing strategic partnerships, and showcasing its vision for developing a sustainable tourism sector to global policymakers, investors, and business leaders. The forum also provided an opportunity to highlight Qatar's key strengths, including its tourism infrastructure and promising investment landscape, reinforcing its position as a trusted tourism destination equipped to meet the demands of the future.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.