Dubai: e& has been recognised through the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Procurement Excellence Programme (PEP), demonstrating its commitment to advancing procurement capability, strengthening governance and embedding international best practice across its procurement function.

The CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme is one of the profession's most respected organisational assessments, providing an independent evaluation of procurement capability against globally recognised standards. It helps organisations benchmark performance, identify opportunities for improvement and build a clear roadmap for continuous development.

Through the programme, e& has further strengthened its procurement capability, reinforcing its strategic approach to governance, supplier collaboration, risk management and long-term value creation.

Khalid Murshed, Group Chief Operations Officer, e&, said: “Digital transformation is no longer optional; it has become essential for moving beyond traditional methods and embracing more efficient ways of working. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we are enabling our talented negotiators to dedicate more time to their core strengths, driving greater value for the organisation.”

He also recognised the procurement team’s agility and adaptability under Saeed Al Zarooni’s leadership.

Saeed Al Zarooni, Group Chief Procurement Officer, e&, said: "At e&, procurement plays a critical role in enabling innovation, supporting operational excellence and creating long-term value across our business. Participating in the CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme has provided valuable independent recognition of our capabilities while helping us identify opportunities to continue evolving and strengthening our procurement function. We welcome this recognition and remain focused on delivering world-class procurement that supports our wider business ambitions.”

Sam Achampong, Regional Director, CIPS MENA, added: "We are delighted to recognise e& through the CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme. Organisations that invest in procurement excellence are investing in stronger decision-making, better supplier collaboration and the long-term capability needed to support sustainable business success. e&'s commitment to excellence demonstrates the important role procurement plays in supporting organisational performance, resilience and long-term success.”

The CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme assesses organisations across key areas including procurement strategy, governance, leadership, supplier relationship management, sustainability, risk management and value delivery. The internationally recognised framework supports organisations in embedding best practice while driving measurable improvements in procurement performance.

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www.cips.org

About CIPS

We are CIPS, the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply. A global membership organisation driving positive change across our profession. We are the voice and standard, defining and amplifying best practice across all our worlds.

As the awarding body for the profession, we lead in education and training. Helping professionals advance their ambition. We provide insights, information, and tools. Enabling members to develop their own best practice. We help build capability within organisations. Interrogating, troubleshooting, and training. Through all our work, we build a community.

A global network of professionals powering procurement and supply so our societies can thrive.

Find out more at: www.cips.org

About e&

e& (ADX: EAND) is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across 38 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Founded in Abu Dhabi in 1976, e& leverages its five decades legacy in advanced connectivity to deliver powerful digital solutions that unlock value and drive progress.

For enterprises and governments, e& provides mission-critical infrastructure, including sovereign cloud platforms, data centres, and AI-powered solutions to solve complex challenges and accelerate growth. For millions of customers, the Group brings world-leading connectivity together with digital services across entertainment, fintech, and superapp experiences that enrich daily life.

Driven by innovation and strengthened by global partnerships, e& delivers secure, high-performance technology that strengthens economies and expands opportunity globally.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.