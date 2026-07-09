Cairo: Property Finder Egypt, a leading regional Proptech platform, signed a cooperation protocol with the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) to license real estate brokers and bring Egypt's brokerage market under formal regulation.

The agreement arrives ahead of July 2026 deadline for brokers to regularize their status under Law No. 21 of 2022, which amends the regulation of commercial agency work and certain commercial brokerage and real estate brokerage activities. The law mandates that all practitioners obtain government issued licenses to continue operations.

Under the protocol, Property Finder Egypt will support delivering training and qualification programs in coordination with GOEIC. The initiative positions brokers to meet official licensing standards and remain compliant as the market shifts toward full regulatory oversight.

Major General Engineer Essam El Naggar, Chairman of GOEIC, said the partnership reflects the organization's mandate to activate its regulatory function through private sector collaboration. He stated that GOEIC will provide accredited training to qualify brokers, a measure he said would raise market efficiency, protect stakeholder rights, and support national economic output.

Dr. Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder Group, described the protocol as a strategic step in the development of Egypt's real estate sector. He said Property Finder's role in market regulation ensures adherence to professional standards, enhances transparency, and builds confidence among investors and property seekers alike. He added that the protocol ensures a more structured and transparent market.

Ms. Nervein Magdy, Managing Director for Property Finder Egypt, added that the company remains committed to assisting partners through the regularization process. She noted the initiative establishes a real estate environment that pairs technological capability with regulatory compliance.

Dr. Amr Hussein, Legal Advisor at the GOEIC for Legal and Anti-Money Laundering Affairs, noted that the training program is a fundamental requirement for obtaining a license to practice the profession. It covers the legislative framework governing the real estate brokerage profession, the code of conduct for real estate brokers, as well as the fundamentals of contract drafting. The program also includes an explanation of the real estate broker's role in combating money laundering and terrorism financing, how to identify suspicious transactions and deal with them, in addition to the most important skills required to practice the profession.

The partnership structures the property market, reinforces transparency, supports sustained growth, and draws committed investment. It elevates brokers professionalism through formal training channels, supplies developers with regulated marketing pathways, and strengthens investor protection through engagement with licensed practitioners.

About Property Finder

Property Finder was founded in 2007 and entered the Egyptian market in September 2013. Since then, it has become the primary destination for property seekers in Egypt, offering a comprehensive and reliable platform with thousands of verified property listings. The platform connects property seekers with certified real estate agents, brokers, and developers, and enables users to browse, buy, or rent residential and commercial properties nationwide through its website and free mobile application.

About the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC)

GOEIC works to protect consumers and uphold the reputation of the Arab Republic of Egypt by examining imported and exported goods using latest technologies and scientific techniques, producing detailed foreign trade statistics and reports, easing the flow of foreign trade, supporting and strengthening Egyptian industries, and growing exports by improving their competitiveness. It is also responsible for issuing licenses for a range of professions, backed by more than 50 years of expertise in the field, including import and export licenses, and trade brokerage licenses, and more recently, the real estate brokerage profession to regulate the market.