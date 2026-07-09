Dubai, UAE: PHD MENA, an Omnicom Media agency, has been appointed as media agency of record for Wynn Al Marjan Island.

The appointment will see PHD MENA support the opening of Wynn's seventh global destination, in Ras Al Khaimah, marking the brand’s first presence in the Middle East and one of the region’s most high-profile tourism developments.

Under the remit, PHD MENA will lead global media strategy and planning. The partnership spans strategy, communications planning, data and digital activation, while also supporting the development of Wynn Al Marjan Island’s longer-term in-house marketing capabilities.

As part of the remit, PHD MENA will also work with Omnicom-owned digital analytics and cloud consultancy, TRKKN, to support the development of the brand’s marketing technology infrastructure ahead of its opening.

Christian Fedorczuk, CEO, PHD MENA commented: “We’re drawn to projects that become the cultural fabric of the region, and Wynn Al Marjan Island is an important example of that. As Ras Al Khaimah continues to grow its tourism ambitions, this development represents a significant moment for the emirate. Wynn Al Marjan Island already has a strong creative vision, and our role is to help bring that to life across the wider media ecosystem through storytelling, speed, close collaboration and trusted partnership.”

About Wynn Al Marjan Island

Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the first integrated resort in the UAE. Set to open in 2027, the resort will be located 50 miles from Dubai International Airport in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The resort will offer 1,530 rooms and suites, 22 restaurants, lounges, and bars, a theater, and a beach club. It will feature multiple swimming and wading pools, water features, a five-star spa, a salon, a shopping promenade, and a celebrations and events center.

About PHD MENA

PHD, an Omnicom Media Group Agency, helps the world's leading brands outthink, outpace, and outgrow the marketplace with a next-generation network of tools, talent and technology engineered for connected intelligence. Collaborating on the AI-powered Omni operating system, 6500 people in 81 offices across 74 countries connect data, technology, and human expertise to deliver modern media solutions that drive brands and businesses forward. Headquartered in the UK, PHD is currently the most awarded media agency network in the world according to the WARC Media 100, an independent ranking of campaigns and companies for creativity and innovation; and was named 2024 Global Media Network of the Year by leading US advertising publication Adweek.

For further press enquiries, please contact

Jessica Ozdemir

Head of Marketing, Omnicom Media MENA

Jessica.ozdemir@omc.com