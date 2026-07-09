SAL Logistics Services, the national leader in cargo handling, logistics solutions, and supply chain management in the Kingdom, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with flyadeal to strengthen joint cooperation between both parties in the fields of training and qualification, contributing to the development of national competencies and supporting the logistics ecosystem and aviation sector in the Kingdom.

Under this MoU, both parties will cooperate through SAL Academy to exchange expertise and knowledge in supply chain and logistics services, and to develop specialized training programs focused on adopting modern and innovative logistics solutions. The areas of cooperation also include forming joint working teams to exchange information and best practices, in addition to coordinating workshops, seminars, and scientific conferences, while providing opportunities for employees from both parties to participate in various development programs.

The areas of cooperation will also extend to developing training initiatives that contribute to improving operational capabilities and enhancing the readiness of national talents, supporting the rapid growth of the aviation and logistics sectors.

On this occasion, Saleh Al-Dini, Chief Shared Services Officer at SAL, said: “This MoU represents an important step in strengthening the role of SAL Academy as a platform for developing national competencies and building specialized capabilities in the logistics and aviation sectors. Through this cooperation with flyadeal, we continue our commitment to delivering quality training programs that combine knowledge with practical experience, contributing to the empowerment of national talent and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in human capability development.”

From flyadeal’s side, Mohammed Mudhish, Chief People Officer at flyadeal, said: “This collaboration reflects flyadeal’s commitment to developing national talent by enhancing employee capabilities and supporting the growth of the Kingdom’s aviation sector through specialized training and knowledge exchange”

This MoU comes as an extension of SAL’s efforts to develop the training and capability-building ecosystem through SAL Academy and strengthen its strategic partnerships with key players in the aviation sector, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of the logistics sector in the Kingdom and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 toward building an integrated and globally competitive logistics sector.