Dubai, UAE: – AVELIN AI, a sovereign AI platform built for enterprises and governments in regulated industries, has closed a $3.7 million pre-seed funding round from angel investors.

The funding will be used to accelerate AVELIN's commercial expansion across the Middle East, Europe, and North America, scale its GPU infrastructure, and further enhance its proprietary Cross-Model Fusion technology.

Founded by Yury Akinin, a PhD-trained AI entrepreneur, AVELIN combines deep technical expertise with a proven track record of scaling global technology businesses. Prior to AVELIN, Akinin co-founded and made a successful exit with Quantori, a life sciences AI company that achieved a $100 million-plus valuation, and previously led engineering organisations serving some of the world's largest enterprises.

"Enterprises and governments increasingly recognise that AI cannot come at the expense of security, compliance, or control," said Yury Akinin, founder and CEO, AVELIN AI. "The era of renting intelligence from external providers is coming to an end. Organisations need AI they can own, govern, and trust. AVELIN is building the sovereign AI models and infrastructure that enables that future."

The raise comes as sovereign AI becomes a strategic priority across the Gulf and globally, driven by tightening regulation and growing enterprise demand to bring AI capabilities in-house.

AVELIN is supported by technology partners including NVIDIA Inception, AWS Activate, and the Dubai Future Foundation, alongside programs with Red Hat, DigitalOcean, and OVHcloud.

With the funding secured, AVELIN will focus on converting existing commercial agreements into signed contracts, growing its presence across the Gulf, and expanding into European and North American markets through the remainder of 2026. The company is targeting regulated enterprises across financial services, healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure as it scales its platform and team. AVELIN's platform is available for evaluation and enterprise demonstration at avelin.ai.

About AVELIN AI

AVELIN AI is a sovereign AI platform that enables enterprises, governments, and regulated industries to deploy frontier-grade artificial intelligence while maintaining full ownership of their data, infrastructure, and compliance requirements. Through its proprietary AI models, Model Fusion technology, and flexible deployment architecture, AVELIN delivers secure, enterprise-ready AI at scale. For more information, visit avelin.ai.

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