Damascus, Syria: Ghassan Aboud Automotive, a subsidiary of Ghassan Aboud Holding, has signed a strategic distribution agreement with IVECO, a global leader in commercial vehicle manufacturing. The partnership marks an important milestone in supporting Syria's reconstruction and development efforts while strengthening IVECO's presence in the Syrian market.

Through its subsidiary, Grand Auto & Machinery Co. (GAMCO), Ghassan Aboud Automotive will deliver IVECO's sales, service, and aftersales operations across Syria. As the Group's specialist company for commercial vehicles, construction machinery, and industrial solutions, GAMCO will serve as the official distributor of IVECO commercial vehicles in the country.

The new partnership will see GAMCO introduce IVECO's comprehensive range of commercial vehicles to the Syrian market, delivering world-class transport solutions and leading aftersales services that strengthen key industries and create long-term value for customers across Syria.

The agreement establishes a long-term collaboration to support the evolving mobility needs of customers across Syria.

Maher Aboud, Group CEO at Ghassan Aboud Holding said: "We are delighted to partner with IVECO and add one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers to the growing GAMCO portfolio. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting Syria's reconstruction by delivering world-class commercial vehicles and leading aftersales solutions that strengthen industries, improve operational efficiency, and create long-term value for our customers and partners. Together with IVECO, we look forward to delivering exceptional products and services that contribute to Syria's long-term development."

Shahram Falati, IVECO Country Manager for Africa & Middle East, said: " We are pleased to partner with Ghassan Aboud Automotive and GAMCO to bring IVECO's world-class commercial vehicles to Syria. By combining IVECO's global expertise with GAMCO's growing local capabilities and customer-focused approach, we aim to provide reliable, efficient, and sustainable transport solutions that enhance productivity, strengthen businesses, and contribute to Syria’s long-term economic recovery.”

Operated by GAMCO, the dealership will offer IVECO's comprehensive range of light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, providing reliable, efficient, and high-performance transport solutions tailored to the evolving needs of customers across Syria.

Beyond vehicle sales, GAMCO will provide customers with a complete ownership experience through modern service facilities, manufacturer-trained technicians, mobile service vans, and a dedicated nationwide parts distribution network. These capabilities are designed to maximize fleet uptime, improve operational efficiency, and deliver long-term value to customers across Syria.

The addition of IVECO further strengthens GAMCO's growing portfolio of global mobility and industrial brands, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in Syria's reconstruction and long-term development.

The partnership supports GAMCO's commitment to 'Rebuilding Syria Together' by combining global expertise, advanced technologies, and local capabilities to contribute to Syria's long-term reconstruction and economic development.

About IVECO

IVECO is a brand of Iveco Group designing, manufacturing and marketing a full range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles for a wide variety of applications.

Guided by its “Spirito in Movimento”, IVECO is evolving from a vehicle manufacturer into a true mobility partner, placing quality, customer experience and a human-centric approach to innovation at the core of everything it does. This vision is brought to life through three pillars: Motion by Design, expressing engineering excellence and distinctive Italian design; Motion through Experience, enabling a seamless and connected ecosystem of vehicles and services; and Motion as Family, reflecting IVECO’s commitment to staying close to customers, drivers and partners throughout their journey.

With a global network of over 2,300 service points, IVECO ensures consistent support, high service quality and uptime wherever its vehicles operate, standing by its customers and drivers at every step of their journey.

Rooted in its Italian heritage, IVECO combines engineering excellence with design, performance and attention to detail, shaping mobility solutions that are efficient, distinctive and built around people.

About Ghassan Aboud Automotive, Syria

Ghassan Aboud Automotive, Syria marks a new milestone in the Group’s return to the country’s automotive sector. With a clear focus on delivering modern, reliable, and affordable mobility solutions, the company aims to serve the evolving needs of Syrian customers across different segments of the automotive landscape. By combining global expertise with a strong local commitment, Ghassan Aboud Automotive is dedicated to supporting the redevelopment of the nation’s infrastructure and contributing to long-term economic recovery through accessible and sustainable transport solutions.

About Grand Auto & Machinery Co. (GAMCO)

Grand Auto & Machinery Co. (GAMCO), a Ghassan Aboud Automotive company, specializes in commercial vehicles, construction machinery, agricultural and industrial solutions. As an official distributor of leading global OEM brands, GAMCO is committed to supporting the rebuilding of Syria through world-class products, advanced technologies, professional training, modern service facilities, comprehensive aftersales support, mobile field-service solutions, and a nationwide parts distribution network.

Through its investments in talent development, technical education, and customer support infrastructure, GAMCO aims to contribute to Syria’s long-term development and economic progress under its vision of “Rebuilding Syria Together.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wissam Ishtay, Group Communications Manager, Ghassan Aboud Holding

Email: Wissam.i@gagroup.net