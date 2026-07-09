The complex delivers a fully integrated healthcare system designed to enhance residents' quality of life, managed by SAFA MEDI.PLEX and supported by the renowned expertise of El Safa Hospitals.

The provision of advanced medical imaging services through the largest Alfa Scan Radiology Center in east Cairo, in collaboration with Alfa Medical Group.

Comprehensive diagnostic laboratory services across all specialties through Alfa Medical Laboratories, serving the healthcare needs of residents and the surrounding community.

The collaboration underscores Hyde Park Developments' vision of building fully integrated communities and reinforces convenient access to world-class healthcare services in New Cairo.

The launch of El Safa Hospitals’ first branch in New Cairo through a strategic partnership with Hyde Park Developments.

Cairo: Driven by its strategic vision to enhance the integrated services across its various developments, Hyde Park Developments, a leading company in developing integrated communities in Egypt, has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with El Safa Hospitals to establish the SAFA MEDI.PLEX medical complex at Hyde Park New Cairo.

Aiming to deliver a comprehensive range of advanced healthcare services to the project's residents, the new medical complex will enhance their quality of life and provide seamless access to high-quality medical care within the development.

SAFA MEDI.PLEX, a subsidiary of El Safa Hospitals, will be responsible for operating and managing the new medical complex, leveraging the hospital group's extensive expertise in delivering specialized healthcare services.

Spanning 16,000 square meters, the new medical complex will feature a one-day surgery hospital, in addition to two dedicated centers for radiology and diagnostic laboratory services, established in collaboration with Alfa Scan and Alfa Laboratories. The complex will also include private medical clinics ranging in size from 44 to 157 square meters, catering to the diverse needs of healthcare professionals. Handover of the medical complex is scheduled to commence in 2027.

Engineer Amin Serag, CEO of Hyde Park Developments, said: "At Hyde Park Developments, we view community development as a responsibility that extends far beyond building residential units. It encompasses creating a fully integrated ecosystem of services that meets residents' evolving needs and enhances their quality of life across our developments.

“Guided by this vision, we are committed to forging strategic partnerships with leading institutions across diverse sectors, enabling us to deliver sustainable value to our customers while addressing their diverse and evolving needs,” added Engineer Amin Serag.

Serag also noted: "Our partnership with El Safa Hospitals represents an important step in advancing our vision of delivering comprehensive healthcare services within Hyde Park New Cairo, enabling residents to enjoy convenient access to high-quality medical care. This collaboration also reflects our ongoing commitment to developing fully integrated communities that offer every essential component of a modern, well-balanced lifestyle."

Dr. Adel Talaat, Chairman and CEO of El Safa Hospitals, said: "This collaboration is built on the shared vision of El Safa Hospitals and Hyde Park Developments. We believe that integrated healthcare is one of the fundamental pillars of building sustainable, people-centric communities and enhancing quality of life. Driven by our mission to deliver advanced, accessible healthcare services that meet the highest standards of quality, we look forward to addressing the diverse preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic healthcare needs of individuals through this partnership, ultimately enhancing the quality of life and providing a seamless, integrated healthcare experience."

SAFA MEDI.PLEX operates under the umbrella of El Safa Hospitals, which manages two hospitals in Mohandessin with a combined capacity of more than 280 beds. The hospital group offers a comprehensive portfolio of healthcare services, including specialized outpatient clinics, emergency care, medical imaging, and diagnostic laboratory services through its partnership with Alfa Medical Group, comprising Alfa Scan Radiology Centers and Alfa Laboratories. The network also includes a one-day surgery hospital and private medical clinics, ensuring patients benefit from a seamless, fully integrated healthcare experience.

The partnership underscores Hyde Park Developments' commitment to advancing the concept of fully integrated communities by providing a comprehensive ecosystem of healthcare, commercial, and lifestyle amenities across its developments. It also reinforces the company's vision of creating vibrant, sustainable communities that deliver a holistic and sustainable living experience for residents.

Hyde Park New Cairo enjoys a prime strategic location at the heart of the Fifth Settlement and spans more than 6 million square meters, with total investments of EGP 115 billion. The development comprises 14,767 residential units, in addition to a dedicated Business District, Hyde Out, and the Ryze Sports Club. The newly announced SAFA MEDI.PLEX medical complex represents the latest addition to the project's integrated portfolio of lifestyle amenities and services for residents.

About Hyde Park Developments

Founded in 2007, Hyde Park Developments has successfully created fully-integrated communities designed to elevate the quality of life. The company's projects cover an expansive area of over 2,600 acres. As one of Egypt's leading real estate developers, Hyde Park Development is backed by major government entities and prominent banks, supporting the company in its role as a key strategic partner in urban development. Hyde Park Development has played a major role in achieving urban balance between East and West Cairo through the development of leading projects such as Hyde Park New Cairo, Tawny, Garden Lakes, and Seashore on the North Coast. These projects embody the company’s vision of creating integrated, sustainable communities that redefine the standards of real estate development in the Egyptian market.

About El Safa Hospitals

Safa Medi.Plex is a fully integrated healthcare destination operating under the umbrella of El Safa Hospitals, which manages two hospitals in Mohandessin with a combined capacity of more than 280 beds. The facility offers specialized outpatient clinics, emergency services, radiology, and laboratory diagnostics through its partnership with Alfa Scan and Alfa Labs, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive healthcare experience for patients.