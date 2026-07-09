Thailand expands flight capacity to 140 flights per week between the UAE and Thailand

UAE – Travellers are increasingly prioritising wellbeing, preventative healthcare and meaningful experiences over traditional holidays amid recent global uncertainty. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced ‘Healing is the New Luxury,’ a new campaign designed to strengthen the country's position as one of the world's leading wellness destinations for GCC travellers.

The campaign reflects a growing shift in travel behaviour, with visitors increasingly seeking longer, experience-led holidays centred around health, relaxation and personal wellbeing. Combining luxury hospitality, medical excellence, wellness traditions, gastronomy, nature and culture, Thailand is responding to rising demand for travel that delivers both restorative and enriching experiences.

The GCC continues to be one of Thailand's highest-value tourism markets, with more than 600,000 visitors expected from the region by the end of 2026, including over 150,000 travellers from the UAE. Travellers from the region are among the country's longest-staying and highest-spending international visitors, reinforcing the Middle East's strategic importance to Thailand's tourism growth.

To support this demand, Thailand is strengthening air connectivity with the UAE through airline partners including Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia. More than 15 direct flights each day now connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to destinations across Thailand, as airlines continue to expand capacity in response to growing demand.

Through 'Healing is the New Luxury', TAT is highlighting Thailand's comprehensive wellness ecosystem, bringing together internationally accredited hospitals, luxury wellness resorts, traditional Thai therapies, preventive healthcare, holistic wellness programmes, gastronomy, nature, and authentic cultural experiences under a single destination offering. Thailand has more than 400 internationally equipped hospitals and clinics serving overseas visitors. In 2025, the country's health tourism sector generated approximately 125 billion Baht, reflecting the growing global demand for integrated healthcare and wellness travel.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "As we enter the high season for Middle East travellers, Thailand is ready to welcome visitors from across the region with confidence. This readiness is supported by strong air connectivity and convenient access. Most recently, flydubai launched its daily direct Dubai–Don Mueang service, adding another important gateway between the UAE and Bangkok, with plans to further increase frequency to double daily from 18 July 2026 onwards. To advance our strategic goals, TAT has launched 'Healing is the New Luxury,' reflecting a growing demand for travel experiences with deeper meaning. For Thailand, luxury means priceless moments that heal the heart, uplift the mind, and restore balance. It is found in warm Thai hospitality, Thai cuisine, tranquil beaches, spiritual journeys, wellness, and meaningful local experiences. Thailand is a year-round holiday destination and is ready for the Middle East high season. It is safe, accessible, and welcoming for all travellers."

GCC travellers typically stay in Thailand between 10 days and three weeks, significantly longer than many other international visitors. UAE travellers frequently visit the country, spending an average of more than 100,000 Baht per trip. Demand is increasingly shifting from traditional leisure holidays towards wellness retreats, preventive healthcare, luxury hospitality, and personalised experiences.

Medical travellers from the GCC are among Thailand's highest-value visitor segments, spending an average of 107,662 Baht per trip. While Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Chiang Mai remain the country's most popular destinations, TAT is also promoting emerging destinations including Khao Yai, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi and Trat to encourage multi-destination itineraries, longer stays and year-round travel beyond the traditional peak season.

As wellness tourism continues to reshape global travel, 'Healing is the New Luxury' reflects Thailand's ambition to strengthen its position in the global wellness economy while deepening engagement with GCC travellers seeking personalised experiences that combine health, luxury, culture and hospitality.

About Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT):

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Dubai & Middle East Office was officially established on 10 February 2008 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Operating under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Thailand, it serves as a key international branch of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, dedicated to positioning Thailand as a leading global travel destination.