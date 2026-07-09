Dubai, UAE – As Dubai's real estate market continues its record-breaking momentum, with property sales exceeding AED 286.4 billion across more than 79,000 transactions during the first half of 2026, Preston Development has announced that 50% of the units at its flagship residential project, One by Preston, have been sold just days after its official launch, highlighting the sustained demand for high-value residential developments in the emirate.

The announcement comes as Dubai reinforces its position among the world's most attractive real estate investment destinations, supported by strong investor confidence, continued population growth, progressive government initiatives, and robust economic fundamentals.

The developer also confirmed the successful opening of the project's Escrow Account, alongside the issuance of Sale and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) to investors who secured units in the development, marking a significant milestone in the project's progress and reinforcing transparency and regulatory compliance.

Located in the rapidly growing Dubai South district, One by Preston is an exclusive residential development comprising 56 premium two-bedroom apartments. Every residence is delivered fully furnished with luxury interiors by Italy's Casanova Italy, offering investors and end-users a turnkey lifestyle experience.

Prices start from AED 999,000 for cash buyers, while the project distinguishes itself by offering some of the largest apartment layouts in the area combined with one of the lowest price-per-square-foot values in Dubai South.

To further enhance affordability and investor accessibility, Preston Development is offering a flexible payment plan consisting of 70% during construction and 30% over 30 months after handover, with project completion scheduled for December 2027.

The project's strong early sales performance reflects growing demand for developments that combine strategic location, competitive pricing, premium specifications, and flexible payment structures.

Dubai South continues to attract increasing investor interest as one of Dubai's fastest-growing urban districts, benefiting from major infrastructure projects, proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, and its strategic role within Dubai's long-term urban expansion plans.

According to the developer, the opening of the Escrow Account and the issuance of SPAs demonstrate the company's commitment to the highest standards of governance, transparency, and investor protection while ensuring timely project delivery in line with Dubai's well-established regulatory framework.

The success of One by Preston mirrors the broader strength of Dubai's real estate sector, which continues to attract regional and international investors seeking stable returns, high-quality developments, and long-term capital appreciation in one of the world's most resilient property markets.