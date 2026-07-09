RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — As investors navigate an increasingly complex global investment landscape shaped by evolving monetary policy, rapid technological innovation and geopolitical developments, leading market experts from Nasdaq, CME Group and Sahm Capital came together during Sahm Capital's 2026 H2 U.S. Market Outlook Webinar to examine the trends expected to influence global markets in the second half of the year.

Hosted by Sahm Capital Financial Company ("Sahm Capital- سهم كابيتال "), a financial institution licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA License No. 22251-25), the webinar brought together international and regional market specialists to provide investors with practical insights into the U.S. economic outlook, artificial intelligence-driven market dynamics, commodities, and portfolio positioning strategies tailored to GCC investors.

Opening the discussion, Michael Normyle, U.S. Economist and Senior Director at Nasdaq, shared his assessment of the U.S. macroeconomic environment following significant energy market disruptions earlier this year. Despite renewed inflationary pressure resulting from higher energy prices, he noted that the U.S. economy has remained resilient, supported by healthy consumer spending, a balanced labor market and continued corporate earnings growth. While markets have increasingly priced in additional Federal Reserve rate hikes, he highlighted that investors should continue monitoring inflation trends, Federal Reserve policy, corporate earnings and labor market developments as key indicators for the remainder of 2026.

The discussion then turned to the evolving investment landscape shaped by artificial intelligence and structural market changes. Erik Norland, Managing Director and Chief Economist at CME Group, examined the growing concentration of market returns among a small group of large technology companies, while emphasizing that long-term investment opportunities may extend well beyond the technology sector. As AI adoption continues to expand across industries, he highlighted opportunities in sectors that support the AI ecosystem—including energy, industrials, materials and precious metals—while underscoring the importance of diversification amid elevated market valuations.

Providing a regional perspective, Mohammed Alotaibi, Head of Dealing at Sahm Capital, discussed how GCC investors can translate global market developments into practical portfolio strategies. He noted that investors across the Gulf naturally maintain significant exposure to both the U.S. dollar and oil through regional currencies and economic structures, making diversification increasingly important during periods of heightened market uncertainty. Rather than concentrating further in familiar assets, he encouraged investors to consider balanced exposure across high-quality equities, fixed income, defensive sectors and alternative assets while maintaining sufficient liquidity to respond to changing market conditions.

About Sahm Capital:

Sahm Capital - سهم كابيتال, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com