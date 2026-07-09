Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A new world of play has arrived at Ibn Battuta Mall by Dubai Retail. Zamania by Leo & Loona is now open in the China Court, combining gaming, physical challenges and immersive design in a sportainment destination created especially for pre-teens, teenagers and families.

Already operating more than 20 locations across Europe and continuing its expansion across the GCC, Zamania arrives in Dubai with a fresh take on indoor entertainment. Instead of traditional play areas, visitors step into a vibrant manga inspired world where obstacle courses, giant slides, interactive gaming and high energy attractions come together to create a destination built around movement, friendly competition and shared experiences.

While younger children have no shortage of places to play, older children and teenagers often find themselves caught between childhood and adulthood, with few spaces that truly feel designed for them. Zamania bridges that gap, creating an environment where they can challenge themselves, spend time with friends and enjoy a sense of independence, while still giving younger siblings and parents plenty to discover.

At the heart of the experience is Sportainment, the fusion of sport and entertainment. Rather than sitting on the sidelines, visitors become part of the action, tackling a double level Ninja Warrior Course with a zipline, interactive climbing walls, trampoline challenges and reaction games, before heading to giant slides, racing simulators and multiplayer gaming experiences that keep the competition going.

Gaming runs through every corner of the venue, from Mario Kart racing machines and penalty kick simulators to basketball games, tabletop football, air blasters and digital challenges. Younger visitors have their own dedicated toddler zone with soft play, sensory activities and imaginative experiences, making Zamania a destination the whole family can enjoy together.

The adventure continues beyond the attractions with an 80 seat café serving burgers, pizzas, snacks and healthier options in a relaxed setting. Whether it's a quick break between challenges or a place for teenagers to catch up with friends after a few rounds of competition, the café has been designed as another part of the overall experience.

Speaking about the launch, Elizaveta Rossiiskaia, who leads Zamania's expansion across the GCC, said: "When Zamania was coming to the region, it was never meant to be just another playground. Over the years I had seen how children's needs shift as they grow, and how few places let a toddler, a pre-teen and a teenager each find something real under one roof. What matters to me most is what Zamania gives older children and teenagers: not a place that asks them to prove themselves, but one where they can simply be - active, side by side with friends, and quietly certain that they are already enough, exactly as they are today. That's what this generation needs - and what I'm proud to bring to the families we serve." She further adds ‘“When selecting our first location in Dubai, Ibn Battuta Mall was a natural fit. As one of the city's leading family destinations, it offers the ideal environment for a concept designed to bring different generations together.”

Now open at Ibn Battuta Mall, Zamania invites Dubai families to swap ordinary days out for obstacle courses, gaming challenges, giant slides and a new kind of adventure where movement, imagination and connection come together under one roof.

About Zamania

Zamania is an internationally recognised indoor sportainment concept, combining immersive gaming, physical challenges, interactive attractions and family entertainment into one dynamic destination. With more than 20 parks across Europe and a growing footprint throughout the GCC, Zamania continues to redefine indoor entertainment through innovative experiences designed for today's active and connected generation.