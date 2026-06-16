Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Bold Influence, a strategic communications advisory firm headquartered in Riyadh and part of the Bold Group, and MAZ NEXA, a company specializing in digital transformation and performance marketing solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership. The collaboration aims to deliver integrated communication and digital solutions serving the business sector and government entities across the Kingdom, the region, and global markets.

This partnership comes at a time when the global communications and marketing sector is redefining its tools, driven by rapid technological advancements and the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Through this non-exclusive collaboration, both parties seek to unify their efforts to activate an innovative framework and elevate the quality of local content.

Abeer Alessa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bold Group, stated: “This strategic partnership between Bold Influence and MAZ NEXA reflects Bold Group’s steadfast commitment to driving innovation and growth within the regional communication and digital media market. We view this MoU not merely as a bilateral collaboration, but as a deliberate investment and commercial step aimed at shaping new standards for delivering integrated advisory and digital services. This aligns with the massive economic momentum taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a prime hub for global investors and corporations. By enabling our entities and sister companies to exchange expertise and build effective partnerships, we are establishing an agile business environment capable of exporting the best communication and digital practices from Riyadh to regional and international markets”.

Majdi Ghraizi, Co-Founder and General Manager of Bold Influence, emphasized: “The communications sector today is no longer confined to drafting traditional media messages. Instead, it fundamentally relies on how seamlessly these messages integrate with advanced digital tools to guarantee their reach and impact both locally and globally. Our partnership with MAZ NEXA represents a true response to the radical shifts occurring within the strategic communications sector in Saudi Arabia, which has become the center of global attention as a vibrant hub for digital and media innovation. Through this integration, we aim to empower organizations to build a solid and sustainable reputation via communication strategies anchored in agile digital solutions capable of measuring impact with utmost precision”.

Eng. Abdulsalam Mazro Al-Mazro, Chairman of MAZ NEXA, stated: “This partnership represents an important step in MAZ NEXA’s journey to build a more integrated model for the future of communications, digital transformation, and business growth. In today’s market, organizations need more than visibility. They need strategic clarity, digital intelligence, measurable performance, and trusted communication that strengthens their reputation and accelerates their growth. Through our collaboration with Bold Influence, we aim to contribute to the development of a Saudi led model that combines local market understanding with global standards, in line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s growing position as a regional and international hub for innovation, investment, and business transformation”.

Mr. Ahmad Almazro, Co Founder and CEO of MAZ NEXA, added: “At MAZ NEXA, we believe that the future of brand growth lies in the ability to connect strategic communication with data, technology, and performance. Our role is not only to manage digital platforms or execute campaigns, but to build intelligent digital ecosystems that help organizations understand their audiences, strengthen their market presence, and measure impact with accuracy. This partnership with Bold Influence allows us to combine deep strategic communications expertise with MAZ NEXA’s capabilities in digital transformation, performance marketing, user experience, search visibility, and analytics. Together, we are creating an integrated offering that supports organizations in building stronger reputations, smarter digital journeys, and more sustainable business growth”.

The MoU encompasses an expansive integration of services. Bold Influence will leverage its deep expertise in developing communication strategies, reputation management, corporate messaging formulation, executive preparation, and building institutional thought leadership. Conversely, MAZ NEXA will deploy its advanced capabilities in digital platform management, website development and optimization, user experience (UX) design, search engine optimization (SEO), and data-driven performance digital marketing.

About Bold Influence

A strategic communications advisory firm headquartered in Riyadh. It specializes in crafting communication strategies, reputation management, executive preparation, and building the leadership identity for major institutions and corporations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.

www.Bold-Influence.com

About MAZ NEXA

A leading company in the field of digital transformation and performance-driven marketing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, providing integrated solutions that include digital platform management, search engine optimization (SEO), website development, data analytics, and AI-powered solutions to support business growth and enhance organizations’ digital performance. The company is also the exclusive HubSpot Diamond Partner in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its position in delivering advanced CRM, marketing automation, and customer experience solutions.

The company was established through a strategic alliance between MAZ Holding and the global company NEXA, creating a model that combines deep understanding of the Saudi market with international expertise. Today, the company operates across more than 5 branches and serves over 150 success partners across multiple sectors.

www.maznexa.sa