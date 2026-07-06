Welcomed 6.3 million visitors across its venues in 2025, a 17% increase compared to 2024

Hosted over 1,149 local and international events in 2025 across its four venues, a 15% increase compared to 2024

77% of conferences and 19% of exhibitions were held for the first time in the UAE and the Middle East

Completed the third expansion of Excel London, increasing its total space to 125,000 square metres

Capital Catering achieved 29% growth, expanding into healthcare, airports, airlines, energy and defence sectors

Capital 360 Event Experiences expanded its specialised event services to Egypt, USA, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Thailand

Generated 2.17 million hotel room nights in 2025 through the Group’s events

Won 19 global awards in 2025 across the Group, bringing the historic total to 202 international accolades

twofour54 supported the production of 40 local, regional and international films

Abu Dhabi, UAE — ADNEC Group, the primary driver of Modon’s events, catering and tourism pillar, has delivered its most successful year to date in 2025, setting new milestones across all six of its business clusters, including Venues, Events, Services, Catering, Tourism and Media.

The Group generated AED 9.2 billion in economic impact in 2025, an 8% increase compared to 2024, alongside 2.17 million hotel room nights through its business and leisure tourism activities – directly supporting the UAE’s strategic objective of building a diversified, knowledge‑based economy.

His Excellency Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, said: “ADNEC’s remarkable achievements are a testament to Abu Dhabi’s ongoing success in building a diversified and sustainable economy. By focusing on innovation, economic diversification and world-class infrastructure, the emirate has cemented its position as a leading destination for business, tourism and high-profile global events. These results reflect the vision of our wise leadership, whose strategic planning and tireless efforts have created an environment where industries thrive, and opportunities flourish.”

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “In 2025, ADNEC Group delivered another exceptional year of growth and significant impact for Abu Dhabi. As a vital part of Modon’s platform, ADNEC Group is fundamental to our support for the emirate’s long-term economic growth and diversification. Through its strong performance across events, catering and tourism, ADNEC continues to unlock value across multiple sectors while showcasing Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for global events.”

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “2025 witnessed record growth rates across all performance indicators, marking the largest in the Group’s history. This reflects the success of our strategy to enhance direct and indirect contributions to the national economy, transfer and localise advanced knowledge, establish strategic partnerships and boost the competitiveness of national industries across various economic sectors. This aligns with the aspirations and vision of our wise leadership to position Abu Dhabi as a capital for these vital sectors in the region and a hub for innovation and development.”

Venues and Visitors Growth

ADNEC Venues, including ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, ADNEC Centre Al Ain, Excel London and Business Design Centre, hosted over 1,149 events, a 15% increase compared to 2024, and welcomed 6.3 million visitors, up 17% from the previous year. This marked the highest attendance in the Group’s history and supported over 70,000 jobs.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi accounted for 77% of all conferences and 19% of all exhibitions held for the first time in the UAE and the Middle East. Among these was the IUCN World Conservation Congress held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for the first time, which welcomed 10,000 attendees. The venue also staged the largest-ever edition of ADIPEC, drawing 70,000 visitors in a single day - a new milestone for both the event and the venue.

Marking its 25th anniversary in 2025, Excel London completed its 25,000 sqm ICC expansion to become Europe’s largest fully integrated conference and exhibition venue at 125,000 sqm. The season finale of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship inaugurated the new purpose-built space, and the venue went on to host the largest-ever World Travel Market London, attracting over 46,000 industry professionals.

Capital Events

Capital Events, the group’s event management arm, organised the largest editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), which together attracted 206,073 visitors, a 55% increase compared to the previous edition.

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE), held for the first time at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, grew 300% in size with a 16-fold increase in exhibitors compared to 2024. Capital Events also launched the inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, attracting a venue record 116,617 visitors.

Capital 360 Events Experiences

ADNEC’s services arm, Capital 360 Event Experiences, supported 4,621 projects and expanded internationally into Egypt, the US, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Thailand. It also organised the inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas, the region’s first long-distance triathlon, welcoming over 3,500 athletes from 47 nationalities.

Capital Catering

Capital Catering delivered 51.6 million meals across the healthcare, aviation, defence and energy sectors in 2025, a 29% increase on 2024. The business now serves 29 hospitals across the UAE and 21 airlines through its airport facilities, while supporting major clients in the energy sector, including ADNOC and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC).

Tourism365

Tourism365 managed the experience, accommodation and transport of over 330,000 travellers in 2025, serving a record 144,000 stopover passengers and growing its client base by 15%.

twofour54

The Group’s media arm, twofour54, supported more than 40 local, regional and international productions, including Hollywood blockbusters Dune 3, Brad Pitt’s F1, and Bunker 13, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a premier filming destination.

Industry recognitions

In 2025, ADNEC Group won 19 prestigious international awards, including the title of C&IT Best Venue outside the UK, alongside numerous accolades in the sustainability sector. This brought the Group’s historic total to 202 global awards across its various business sectors.

ADNEC Group also received national recognition for its sustainability achievements, including the Majra Impact Seal Gold Tier for large companies and the UAE Plan to Action: Year of Sustainability Seal, with ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi becoming the first large-scale events centre in MENA to operate entirely on clean energy, through a partnership with EWEC, in line with the Group’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

These landmark achievements reinforce ADNEC Group’s commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and sustainable agenda, while driving long-term value for the UAE and its people.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. From real estate to hospitality, asset and investment management, events, catering and tourism, and urban infrastructure, we are bringing cities to life through delivering long-term and sustainable value.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.