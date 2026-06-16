Abu Dhabi, UAE – AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering and design consultancy, has been appointed by ORA Developers to deliver master planning, infrastructure and public realm design services for BAYN, ORA’s flagship waterfront community in Ghantoot, the emerging coastal address positioned within the Dubai–Abu Dhabi growth corridor.

Ghantoot is increasingly being recognised for combining rare beachfront land, strong connectivity and long-term placemaking potential. Located in this setting, BAYN forms part of a broader shift towards planned, mixed‑use coastal communities that respond to evolving lifestyle, mobility and liveability expectations in the UAE. For AtkinsRéalis, the appointment builds on its established Buildings and Places portfolio in the region and supports continued collaboration with developers shaping the next generation of urban destinations.

Envisioned as an integrated coastal community, BAYN will combine residential neighbourhoods with extensive public realm, active mobility networks and community amenities. The 4.8 million sq.m development dedicates more than half of the site to open spaces, landscape and water features. BAYN is anchored by 1.2 kilometres of natural Arabian Gulf beachfront and more than seven kilometres of waterfront, alongside a marina, lagoons, promenades, parks, sports facilities and integrated retail, hospitality and community amenities. The master plan is structured around connected districts, green corridors and integrated infrastructure that support everyday living, long‑term resilience and phased delivery as the community grows over time.

AtkinsRéalis’ scope spans master planning, infrastructure coordination and public realm design, bringing these elements together from the earliest stages of development. Drawing on global experience across complex urban and waterfront projects, the team will deliver a flexible planning framework that balances immediate delivery priorities with long‑term quality, coherence and adaptability.

Matthew Tribe, Senior Vice President – Buildings and Places, AtkinsRéalis Middle East and Africa, said:

“Projects such as BAYN reflect the direction in which waterfront communities across the region are evolving, shaped around how people live, move, and connect over time. Conceived as a coherent coastal destination, BAYN brings together landscape, infrastructure, and community life within a single long‑term vision. Working alongside ORA from the earliest stages enables us to apply our global master‑planning expertise and regional insight to help shape a place defined by quality, adaptability, and a strong sense of place, designed to endure and serve future generations.”

Amr Abdel Moneim, Chief Technical Officer at ORA Developers, said:

“BAYN reflects ORA’s ambition to create a waterfront destination shaped by a clear and considered approach to how people experience the spaces they're in. From the outset, our priority is to carry the clarity of our long-term vision into precise, efficient and high-quality design, that feels grounded, connected to its natural setting, and responsive to everyday life. Partnering with AtkinsRéalis from the early stages has enabled us with the world-class expertise and rigour required for a development of this scale. The appointment marks an important milestone in BAYN’s next stage of design development. At ORA, we are committed to delivering BAYN without compromise, a coastal community in Ghantoot defined by quality, connectivity and long-term value for residents, visitors and the wider Dubai–Abu Dhabi growth corridor.”

The collaboration brings together ORA Developers’ vision for BAYN with AtkinsRéalis’ technical expertise and creative design strength, reflecting a shared focus on quality, coherence and planning rigour as the project progresses from concept through to implementation.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world’s infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset, including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. Learn more at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ORA Developers

ORA Developers Group is a global real estate leader, known for creating transformative spaces that enhance daily living. Founded in 2016, ORA now holds around $4 billion in consolidated assets and has achieved a proven sales value exceeding $61 billion across Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Grenada, and Pakistan. Its projects, including Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus, Eighteen in Pakistan, and 6 strategically located projects in Egypt, exemplify ORA's commitment to integrated communities that blend harmoniously with local culture and landscapes.

ORA’s portfolio spans residential, hospitality, and entertainment, focusing on multifunctional spaces designed to enrich and bring balance to residents’ lives. Guided by Excellence, Balance, and Happiness, ORA’s developments set new standards for sustainable, community-centered design. The acclaimed Silversands North Coast project, for example, captures the Mediterranean’s essence, showcasing ORA’s expertise in creating vibrant, place-sensitive environments.

With its entry into the UAE, ORA brings a fresh approach aligned with the region’s vision for sustainable urban growth, introducing new standards for thoughtful, community-focused living.

About Bayn

Bayn, a visionary coastal community within Ghantoot, blends vibrant city energy with serene coastal living. Strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and just 30 minutes from Dubai and 30 minutes from Abu Dhabi it features 55% open spaces, including lush greenery and recreational areas.

The development spread across 4.8 million square meters includes low-density residential units—villas, townhouses, and apartments—each promoting comfort and environmental responsibility. Its 1.2 km beach and over 7 km of waterfront connect residents to nature, while its parks, sports club, and marina provide ample opportunities for active living.

The master-planned community includes residential, commercial, and leisure spaces, while sustainability is embedded in its infrastructure, from energy-efficient design to green spaces promoting biodiversity. The development also prioritizes walkability with extensive pedestrian and cycling paths. With its diverse offerings, Bayn is a dynamic destination where residents and visitors can thrive, set to redefine urban living in the UAE.

*Source: AETOSWire

Media Contact:

Praveena Rajasekar

Senior Advisor - External Communications, AMEA

Praveena.Rajasekar@atkinsrealis.com