Partnership roadmap drives co-development of a next-generation extended-range smart weapon, advancing the established Hammer family

Paris, France: Following the signature yesterday of a strategic agreement between EDGE Group and Safran, the two companies today announced a joint venture term sheet at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris. EDGE group and Safran Electronics & Defense agreed to broaden the scope of joint work across the wider portfolios of both companies.

The term sheet establishes the framework for two proposed joint ventures, one in the UAE, and one in France, leveraging the complementary industrial strengths of both partners and enabling the joint development and production of advanced defence solutions for domestic and international customers. At the heart of the partnership is the co-development of an extended-range precision-guided weapon based on the Hammer family. Combining the expertise of both companies, the programme aims to deliver greater operational reach and precision while meeting the evolving needs of modern armed forces.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, said: “EDGE and Safran have built a partnership on genuinely complementary strengths, and this term sheet takes it to a new level. Together, we have the expertise, the industrial presence and the ambition to develop missile capabilities that will set a new standard for the market. With EDGE Europe now established and our presence in France in place, the conditions to deliver on that ambition have never been stronger.”

Alexandre Ziegler, Head of the Defense Global Business Unit, Safran Electronics & Defense, said: “More than 30 years after the start of our partnership with the United Arab Emirates, Safran Electronics & Defense and EDGE are entering a new phase of cooperation focused on sovereignty and operational impact. This partnership builds on the success of the HAMMER family, which is benefiting from strong demand and industrial ramp-up. By combining software-defined defense with robust industrial manufacturing strength, and leveraging agile engineering practices, we are accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation smart weapons to the battlefield.”

In addition to this flagship program, the joint venture framework also covers the co-development of a supersonic air-to-ground weapon and a next-generation air-launched system for unmanned aerial platforms (UAS).

Beyond these programs, the joint ventures will also explore additional industrial and commercial opportunities in both France and the UAE, including sub-systems, anti-tank solutions, and munitions.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

About Safran Electronics & Defense

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with more than 110,000 employees and revenue of 31.3 billion euros in 2025, and holds, alone or in partnership, global or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Electronics & Defense is a high-technology industrial company operating in the aerospace, defense, and space sectors. For over 100 years, the company has been designing, developing, and manufacturing equipment and services for both civil and military clients - on land, at sea, in the air and in space. A leader in its markets, Safran Electronics & Defense offers cutting-edge solutions in avionics, critical electronics, optronics, inertial navigation, precise timing, guidance, actuation, flight controls, satellite engines, and artificial intelligence for industry and defense. Our 19,000 employees across five continents are proud to support their customers, States and their armed forces, in strengthening their autonomy and sovereignty, and to contribute to the safety of air transport passengers.

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

Safran Electronics & Defense

lucie.baton@safrangroup.com