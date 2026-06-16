The Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced that total revenues collected from Value Added Tax (VAT) and Excise Tax and distributed to the federal and local governments exceeded AED46 billion in 2025, up from approximately AED41 billion in 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 15%.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said that the growth in tax revenues underscores the strength of the UAE’s fiscal approach and its ability to sustain stable government resources that bolster fiscal balance while supporting the nation’s economic and development priorities in the years ahead.

Al Hussaini added that the recorded financial data further highlights the maturity of the UAE's fiscal and tax framework, as well as the transparency and discipline underpinning the management of public resources. These factors continue to strengthen confidence in government performance and support long-term planning based on clear and sustainable foundations.

Al Hussaini noted that the Ministry of Finance, in close collaboration with relevant federal and local entities, continues to advance more integrated mechanisms for managing public revenues, enhancing the quality of performance and strengthening the readiness of fiscal policies to respond to economic growth requirements and future developments

He further explained that tax revenues represent a key contributor to public finances within an institutional framework founded on coordination, discipline and clearly defined roles.

He noted that the continued strengthening of this framework supports the UAE’s development agenda and further reinforces the competitiveness of the national economy.