DAMMAM — The Eastern Province has attracted more than SR7 billion in foreign investment through environmental projects across its cities and governorates.

Eastern Province Municipality spokesperson Faisal Al Zahrani said the municipality is working to attract high-quality investments in recycling projects and green industries through partnerships with the National Center for Waste Management and a national recycling company.

The initiative aims to increase the utilization of municipal, construction, and demolition waste by converting it into products with economic value.

Al Zahrani said the environmental investment ecosystem includes specialized projects for recycling construction and demolition waste, organic waste, used oils, end-of-life tires, electronic waste, and spent batteries, in addition to establishing and operating factories that produce recycled materials and products serving the industrial and construction sectors.

He added that 2025 saw the awarding of several new investment projects in waste recycling, industrial waste, and used oils, alongside an agreement to launch a recycling investment project covering nearly 1.6 million square meters, one of the Kingdom’s largest environmental and investment projects.

The municipality has also continued promoting environmental investment and developing an integrated waste management system based on circular economy principles, helping transform waste into economic resources that support environmental sustainability and sustainable development.

Al Zahrani affirmed that the municipality will continue expanding circular economy and environmental investment projects to enhance quality of life and strengthen the Eastern Province’s position as a leading destination for green investment and sustainable development.

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