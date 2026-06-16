Franklin Templeton today announced that it has secured licences from the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) for its entity in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step in its long-standing commitment to the UAE.

With this development, Franklin Templeton now operates across all three financial jurisdictions in the UAE: onshore Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

“The UAE is an increasingly important market for global asset management, but long-term success here depends on being close to clients and deeply connected to local priorities,” said Matthew Harrison, Head of EMEA and Americas ex-US at Franklin Templeton. “This milestone not only reinforces our commitment to the market but also enables us to offer clients a broader range of investment services, combining our global capabilities with deep local expertise.”

Franklin Templeton has been active in the UAE for more than 25 years, steadily growing its footprint and deepening relationships with investors across the region. The new entity in Abu Dhabi underscores the firm's continued investment in the UAE and its confidence in the country's role as a leading global financial hub.

Sandeep Singh, Head of CEEMEA and Head of Global Official Institutions at Franklin Templeton, added, “With offices now across all three financial jurisdictions, we are uniquely positioned to serve clients across the UAE's key regulatory environments, while strengthening our ability to bring Franklin Templeton's global investment expertise to areas that matter locally, including retirement savings and end-of-service solutions.”

Through its expanded presence, Franklin Templeton aims to further enhance its ability to deliver tailored investment solutions while supporting clients across the UAE with a comprehensive suite of capabilities.