As Saudi Arabia marks 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence,

iQanAI is bringing human-like AI sales automation to businesses across

the GCC, enabling them to engage customers, close deals, and book

meetings automatically across the region's most-used messaging

platforms.



iQanAI deploys AI sales agents that operate across WhatsApp, Instagram,

Facebook Messenger, Telegram, SMS, iMessage, LINE, and web chat,

responding to leads instantly in Arabic, English, and 90+ other

languages, around the clock, without human intervention. For Gulf

businesses managing high volumes of inbound inquiries across multiple

channels, the platform eliminates the two most common causes of lost

revenue: slow response times and inconsistent follow-up.



The platform is currently accepting Founding Members ahead of its public

launch on September 1, 2026, with early access participants receiving

preferred pricing and direct input into the product roadmap.



"Gulf businesses are sitting on enormous untapped sales potential," said

Amelle Meneceur, Founder of iQanAI. "The leads are coming in on

WhatsApp, on Instagram, on Telegram. But without an always-on system to

respond, qualify, and follow up, those leads go cold. iQanAI is built

specifically for markets where messaging apps are the primary sales

channel."



iQanAI is targeting businesses in real estate, e-commerce, healthcare,

and professional services across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the wider

GCC, sectors where WhatsApp-first customer communication is already the

norm and AI adoption is accelerating under Vision 2030.



Founding member applications are open by signing up and expressing

interest at iqanai.com



About iQanAI



iQanAI is a human-like AI sales agent platform that engages leads,

closes deals, and books meetings automatically across WhatsApp,

Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, SMS, iMessage, LINE, and web

chat, in 90+ languages, 24/7. Built for businesses that want to close

more deals without growing their team. Learn more at iqanai.com.



Contact



Amelle Meneceur

Founder

Team@iqanai.com