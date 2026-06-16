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As Saudi Arabia marks 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence,
iQanAI is bringing human-like AI sales automation to businesses across
the GCC, enabling them to engage customers, close deals, and book
meetings automatically across the region's most-used messaging
platforms.
iQanAI deploys AI sales agents that operate across WhatsApp, Instagram,
Facebook Messenger, Telegram, SMS, iMessage, LINE, and web chat,
responding to leads instantly in Arabic, English, and 90+ other
languages, around the clock, without human intervention. For Gulf
businesses managing high volumes of inbound inquiries across multiple
channels, the platform eliminates the two most common causes of lost
revenue: slow response times and inconsistent follow-up.
The platform is currently accepting Founding Members ahead of its public
launch on September 1, 2026, with early access participants receiving
preferred pricing and direct input into the product roadmap.
"Gulf businesses are sitting on enormous untapped sales potential," said
Amelle Meneceur, Founder of iQanAI. "The leads are coming in on
WhatsApp, on Instagram, on Telegram. But without an always-on system to
respond, qualify, and follow up, those leads go cold. iQanAI is built
specifically for markets where messaging apps are the primary sales
channel."
iQanAI is targeting businesses in real estate, e-commerce, healthcare,
and professional services across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the wider
GCC, sectors where WhatsApp-first customer communication is already the
norm and AI adoption is accelerating under Vision 2030.
Founding member applications are open by signing up and expressing
interest at iqanai.com
About iQanAI
iQanAI is a human-like AI sales agent platform that engages leads,
closes deals, and books meetings automatically across WhatsApp,
Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, SMS, iMessage, LINE, and web
chat, in 90+ languages, 24/7. Built for businesses that want to close
more deals without growing their team. Learn more at iqanai.com.
Contact
Amelle Meneceur
Founder
Team@iqanai.com