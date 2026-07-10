Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare group in the GCC, today celebrated the Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), marking the admission of its inaugural USD 500 million Sukuk to trading on the International Securities Market.

The ceremony was held in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the UAE Embassy in the UK; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings; alongside Burjeel Holdings’ leadership and representatives of the London Stock Exchange.

The market open follows the successful completion of Burjeel Holdings’ inaugural Sukuk under its USD 1.5 billion Senior Unsecured Sukuk Programme, marking the Group’s first entry into the international debt capital markets. The transaction, which attracted strong participation from international and regional institutional investors, also represents the first Sukuk issued by a MENA healthcare provider since 2018 and another significant milestone in Burjeel’s evolution as a global healthcare platform.

The proceeds from the Sukuk will support refinancing existing debt and the Group’s strategic priorities. As Burjeel continues to invest in advanced clinical care, research, medical education, digital transformation and AI-enabled healthcare innovation, this milestone supports its ambition to power the next generation of healthcare.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “Today’s ceremony marks an important chapter in Burjeel Holdings’ journey. It reflects how far we have come as an organization and reinforces our commitment to building a healthcare platform that combines clinical excellence with long-term financial strength. As we continue to grow across the region, this milestone provides a stronger foundation to invest in our people, expand specialized healthcare services, and advance research, education and innovation for the benefit of the communities we serve.”

Burjeel Holdings’ inaugural Sukuk, issued under its USD 1.5 billion Sukuk Programme, attracted a USD 1.6 billion orderbook, representing 3.2 times oversubscription, with international investors accounting for 61% of the final allocation. The Sukuk was assigned BB+ by S&P Global Ratings and Ba2 by Moody’s Ratings, reflecting confidence in the Group’s business fundamentals and long-term growth strategy.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups. Our network comprises 89 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 20 hospitals, 41 medical centers, two physiotherapy centers, 15 pharmacies, and 11 other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, Alkalma, and Tajmeel.