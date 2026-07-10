Yas Point will bring together lifestyle experiences, waterfront living, nature, community, luxury hospitality, and retail

The first beach on the northside of the island will form the social heart of Yas Point, complemented by a 700-metre promenade, featuring beachside dining, retail, and water activities

Three signature public parks, anchored by the 60,000 sqm Lea Park, form a walkable network of promenades, cycling routes, and gardens

From luxury branded residences to a five-star hotel, an international school and dedicated watersports, Yas Point offers the full spectrum of a world-class destination within a single masterplan

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar today unveiled Yas Point, the next landmark waterfront destination for Yas Island. Set on the northern side of Yas, the development marks a new chapter in the evolution of one of the world's leading entertainment and lifestyle destinations.

With a gross development value of AED 6 billion, Yas Point is a fully integrated waterfront destination on the north of Yas Island, comprising a five-star resort hotel, branded residences, an international school, retail, dining, and leisure, all set within a beachfront community connected to Yas Island's wider lifestyle and entertainment offering. Once complete, Yas Point will become home to 5,000 residents.

Located on the doorstep of Yas Island’s globally renowned attractions, Yas Point will transform one of the island’s most prominent coastal sites into a connected destination where people can live, visit, gather, and explore. Designed as a place to experience as much as to call home, Yas Point will welcome residents and visitors alike with a lively waterfront, public spaces, and year-round experiences.

Spanning approximately 600,000 sqm, the Yas Point masterplan will feature 1,600 residences and is designed to encourage movement and discovery through a walkable masterplan with park connections and waterfront pathways.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said: “The world's greatest destinations never stand still; they continue to evolve to remain globally relevant and create new reasons for people to visit, live, and connect. Yas Point reflects that ambition, introducing a vibrant waterfront destination that expands how people experience Yas Island and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for lifestyle, tourism, and investment.”

At the heart of Yas Point is a park-to-sea connection that links Lea Park with the waterfront. Residents and visitors will move through two public parks, landscaped pathways, neighborhood gardens, wellness-focused outdoor spaces, and shaded community spaces that lead naturally towards the first beach on the north side of Yas Island.

One of the defining characteristics of Yas Point is its carefully curated waterfront experience, centred around a 700-metre promenade activated by retail, dining, and public spaces. This is complemented by a diverse shoreline, where open-water activities such as kayaking and windsurfing coexist with quieter beach areas dedicated to relaxation. Beachside dining, retail, and water taxi services come together to create a seamless waterfront destination that encourages movement, discovery, and year-round activation.

Connectivity is another defining feature of the masterplan. Yas Point has been designed to integrate into the wider Yas Island ecosystem through walkable routes, park connections, waterfront pathways and planned access to future island mobility infrastructure. The destination will connect surrounding residential communities, such as Yas Acres and Yas Riva, alongside schools, parks, retail, and major attractions, including SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit and the upcoming Disney Abu Dhabi and Sphere Abu Dhabi.

A leading international school will be integrated into the masterplan, accommodating approximately 3,600 students, further establishing Yas Point as a long-term family destination.

Over time, Yas Point will continue to evolve through future residential, hospitality, and lifestyle offerings, further establishing itself as the next defining destination on Yas Island and reinforcing Aldar's vision of creating integrated communities and destinations that enrich how people live, visit, and connect.