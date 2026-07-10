Bangalore, India – Equiti Group, a global fintech leader, has announced the launch of its India Technology Hub in Bangalore, marking a major investment in the group’s global innovation strategy and its ambition to build AI-powered technology that makes wealth more accessible to all.

The Bangalore hub will play a critical role in Equiti’s global technology roadmap, supporting innovation across engineering, data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud technologies. The expansion will strengthen Equiti’s ability to deliver secure, scalable and intelligent financial solutions for clients worldwide.



By establishing a presence in Bangalore, Equiti is tapping into one of the world’s strongest innovation ecosystems, with access to leading technology companies, high-growth start-ups, research institutions and world-class engineering talent. The hub will help accelerate the company’s global innovation ambitions while creating meaningful local career opportunities for both experienced professionals and emerging talent.



Sartaj Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Equiti Group, said: “At Equiti, we see Bangalore not only as a centre for innovation, but as a community where we can contribute to the development of future talent. Bangalore played an important role in my early training and professional development, and I want to give back to the city that helped shape my journey. I have witnessed the strength of talent here firsthand, and through this hub, we want to create meaningful opportunities for engineers, data scientists and technology leaders who will help shape the future of financial services.”



“Bangalore gives us access to one of the strongest technology talent pools in the world,” said Akshit Jain, Managing Director, India & Group Head of Development, Client Platforms at Equiti. “Our ambition is to build a high-performing engineering organisation that can solve complex challenges at global scale, while creating high-quality jobs and long-term career opportunities in India. The India Technology Hub will play a critical role in supporting Equiti’s innovation across client platforms, AI, data, cybersecurity and cloud technologies.”



The launch reinforces Equiti’s commitment to technology-led growth between the UAE and India. The Bangalore hub will accelerate product development, enhance engineering capabilities and deliver accessible fintech solutions globally.



About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com