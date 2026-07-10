Expands Infoblox's visibility from authoritative network identity and DNS context to real-time traffic intelligence, path visibility and AI-guided workflows across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, creating a single, AI-ready operational data fabric.

Combines Infoblox's critical network services and preemptive security expertise with Kentik's network intelligence and observability capabilities.

Unites multiple network traffic sources of truth, with AI-guided intelligence, providing organizations with the visibility needed to proactively identify and remediate issues and act with confidence.

DUBAI, UAE, Infoblox, the leading platform for preemptive security and critical network services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kentik, a leading network intelligence and observability platform. Kentik provides real-time visibility across networks, applications and cloud environments, helping organizations optimize performance and accelerate AI-driven network operations. This planned acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

As organizations face growing complexity across networks, cloud environments, applications, AI workloads and digital services, they require deeper visibility, actionable intelligence and greater operational control. Further, with AI taking on greater responsibility, the quality and completeness of the data it acts on has become mission critical. The planned acquisition of Kentik will help customers understand what is happening across their infrastructure continuously and identify and prioritize issues more efficiently, while also solidifying data foundations for AI tools. This accelerates the company's vision for an infrastructure-centric, AI-driven security and networking platform.

"Infoblox sits at a unique intersection. Every device, application and cloud workload on a customer's network runs through our technology, generating unparalleled context. With Kentik, we expand and enrich that context, allowing us to provide networking, cloud and security teams the real-time hybrid cloud intelligence they need to act with confidence," said Scott Harrell, chief executive officer, Infoblox. "Our customers need robust data and insights for their agentic operations so they can provide the increasing levels of resiliency, performance and security their businesses demand. Together with Kentik, we’re able to deliver that.”

For more than two decades, Infoblox has been the trusted foundation for how enterprises secure their environments and manage the DNS, DHCP, IP address management and network identity services their businesses depend on. Kentik provides the live operational view teams have been missing. As the network intelligence and observability platform for modern infrastructure teams, Kentik ingests full-fidelity flow data, routing and path intelligence, cloud VPC logs, synthetic testing and device telemetry across data center, cloud, WANs and the public internet. From this data, teams can see what traffic did, where it traveled, how it performed and where the experience broke down. Operations teams use it to troubleshoot outages faster, optimize performance and cost and gain end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, without stitching together multiple tools.

Together, the combined platform will allow customers to have a more holistic, real-time view of everything that is happening on the network and in the cloud. Infoblox knows what's on the network and why it should be trusted; Kentik knows how traffic moves across it and whether it's performing. The result is a pioneering infrastructure-centric network and security intelligence platform: one place where network identity, DNS context, real-time traffic behavior and AI-guided workflows converge. That platform will give customers the following key benefits:

Hybrid and multi-cloud observability: With Kentik's topology maps enriched by Infoblox's DNS names, asset context and user identity, every flow reveals not just where traffic went, but who sent it and what it reached. Network and operations teams get a single, correlated view of traffic with full context behind every source and destination.

With Kentik's topology maps enriched by Infoblox's DNS names, asset context and user identity, every flow reveals not just where traffic went, but who sent it and what it reached. Network and operations teams get a single, correlated view of traffic with full context behind every source and destination. Security intelligence: Infoblox’s preemptive, DNS-based threat intelligence will be correlated with Kentik's flow data. Together, the combination of technologies will confirm whether the asset connected, how much data left the network and which other assets it then reached, compressing triage time and raising confidence in response decisions, all in one platform.

Infoblox’s preemptive, DNS-based threat intelligence will be correlated with Kentik's flow data. Together, the combination of technologies will confirm whether the asset connected, how much data left the network and which other assets it then reached, compressing triage time and raising confidence in response decisions, all in one platform. An AI-ready data foundation: A shared data fabric that provides a clean, continuously updated data layer helps teams move from signal to answer to action. Integration through open protocols like the Infoblox Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server will ultimately enable teams to connect this fabric to the orchestration and AI tools they already use.

“Kentik's vision has been to help organizations operate increasingly complex networks with intelligence rather than intuition, and Infoblox is the trusted source of truth and identity that provides the foundation for the infrastructure our customers depend on every day,” said Avi Freedman, chief executive officer, Kentik. “Combining that authoritative infrastructure context with Kentik's network intelligence platform creates powerful new opportunities to automate operations, accelerate troubleshooting, strengthen security and support the velocity of networking today."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as exclusive financial advisor, and Fenwick & West LLP is acting as legal advisor to Kentik. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is acting as legal advisor to Infoblox.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is a leading platform for preemptive security and hybrid, multi-cloud networking that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by over 5,700 customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.