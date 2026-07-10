Dubai, UAE – As OMODA & JAECOO continues accelerating its expansion in the UAE, the brand has reached another significant global milestone with the JAECOO J7 ranking as the No.1 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in the UK during the January-May period this year, highlighting the growing international recognition of its self-developed Super Hybrid System (SHS) technology.

The achievement comes as OMODA & JAECOO continues building strong momentum across the UAE, where the brand has surpassed 5,000 vehicle sales since entering the market. Supported by a rapidly expanding retail network, including the recently opened flagship showroom at Oasis Mall on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, dedicated regional operations and enhanced aftersales capabilities, the company continues strengthening its position as one of the UAE's fastest-growing intelligent mobility brands.

The UK success reflects a broader global trend for OMODA & JAECOO's SHS-powered vehicles. Alongside leading the UK PHEV market, the company's hybrid models have recorded strong sales across Europe, Latin America and the Middle East, demonstrating growing consumer confidence in intelligent hybrid technologies that combine powerful performance, outstanding fuel efficiency and long-distance capability.

Developed entirely in-house, OMODA & JAECOO's Super Hybrid System (SHS) has been engineered to overcome the traditional compromise between performance and efficiency. Built around three core strengths—Super High Power, Super Long Combined Range and Super Low Energy Consumption—the system delivers responsive acceleration, lower fuel consumption and extended driving range, making it particularly well suited to the UAE's demanding driving conditions, from city commuting to longer inter-emirate journeys during the summer months.

As football excitement continues bringing communities together during the ongoing global tournament, OMODA & JAECOO is further strengthening its connection with fans and customers through community-driven experiences. The brand recently hosted its first Abu Dhabi Community Event under the theme "One Community. One Passion. One Drive.", welcoming more than 350 participants, including over 150 OMODA & JAECOO owners, for a community drive at Yas Marina Circuit followed by a football watch party celebrating the season. The event reflects the company's commitment to creating memorable ownership experiences that extend well beyond the vehicle itself.

Beyond hybrid mobility, OMODA & JAECOO is also advancing its broader intelligent technology ecosystem through AiMOGA humanoid robotics. The company's AI-powered robots have already demonstrated multilingual customer interaction, visitor guidance and hospitality support at major international events, highlighting future applications that could support smart retail, tourism, exhibitions and customer service experiences across the UAE as the country continues investing in artificial intelligence and smart city innovation.

Further reinforcing its innovation roadmap, OMODA & JAECOO is preparing to introduce its advanced Valet Parking Driving (VPD) technology, also known as Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), to the UAE. The intelligent parking assistance system is designed to help drivers search for available parking spaces, detect and avoid obstacles, guide the vehicle into a parking space, and retrieve the vehicle through a smartphone command when permitted, making parking more convenient during the UAE's intense summer heat by helping drivers spend less time searching for parking or walking across hot open parking areas.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: "The growing global success of our Super Hybrid System demonstrates that customers increasingly value technologies delivering real-world benefits without compromise. The UAE remains one of our most strategic international markets, and we are committed to bringing our latest intelligent mobility innovations, expanding our retail network and delivering an exceptional ownership experience for customers across the Emirates."

Building on the global success of the UK's top-selling plug-in hybrid JAECOO J7 SHS, the UAE sales milestone, continued retail expansion and an innovation pipeline that includes SHS, AiMOGA robotics and VPD/SIVP, OMODA & JAECOO continues reinforcing its ambition to become one of the world's leading intelligent mobility and technology brands while supporting the UAE's vision for a smarter, more sustainable future.