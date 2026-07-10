Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ajman Bank has officially opened a new corporate office in Dubai, reinforcing its institutional presence in the UAE’s leading commercial hub and expanding its capacity to serve corporate and institutional clients.

The office was inaugurated by Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, joined by members of the Bank’s senior leadership at an official opening ceremony.

Located in Emaar Business Park, Building 3, on Sheikh Zayed Road, the new office sits at the heart of one of Dubai’s most strategic business districts, offering clients convenient access and close proximity to the city’s key commercial centres.

The expansion supports Ajman Bank’s strategy of establishing a presence in the UAE’s key economic locations, enabling the Bank to deliver faster, more responsive services aligned with the evolving needs of businesses. Purpose-designed for corporate and institutional banking, the office provides a dedicated environment for serving clients across a broad range of sectors - fostering closer engagement and enabling tailored financial solutions.

Commenting on the opening, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “The opening of our new corporate office in Dubai reflects our continued focus on strengthening our institutional presence and enhancing the way we serve our clients. As business environments continue to evolve, we remain committed to delivering banking solutions that are efficient, flexible, and aligned with the needs of our corporate and institutional clients.”

The new office forms part of Ajman Bank’s broader growth strategy to expand its operational footprint, deepen client relationships, and contribute to the UAE’s dynamic and diversified economy.