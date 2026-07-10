Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Liwa University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in research and development, innovation support, talent development, and workforce readiness to meet the evolving needs of labour market and the emirate’s socio-economic priorities and aspirations.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, witnessed the signing of the MoU by His Excellency Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of ADDED and His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Liwa University. The agreement establishes a cooperation framework to facilitate exchange of knowledge and experiences, support applied research, strengthen links between academia and policy making, and equip talent with the skills required to thrive in the future economy.

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of ADDED and Liwa University to developing national talent, fostering innovation, and supporting Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a smart, diversified, competitive, and sustainable economy.

ADDED and Liwa University will collaborate on scientific research addressing strategic economic and labour market priorities, including artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on employment, entrepreneurship, innovation, consumer protection, intellectual property rights, and the role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in supporting the next phase of economic development.

His Excellency Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of ADDED, said: “Guided by our wise leadership’s vision, we place human development and sustainability at the heart of our plans and operations. As the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, ADDED remains committed to building a world-class sustainable economy by enabling investments through insights, services, and trusted regulations that empower people and shape a future-ready economy”.

“This partnership with Liwa University fully aligns with our strategic objectives as it strengthens the connection between academic institutions and the labour market ensuring that talents are equipped with the knowledge, practical experience, and skills required by a rapidly evolving economy. By combining academic excellence with real-world insights and research, we aim to nurture innovation, entrepreneurship, and specialised capabilities that support the growth and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s stature as a global magnet for aspiring talent, quality investment, and ambitious enterprises."

His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Liwa University, emphasised the importance of this collaboration between Liwa University and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), highlighting its positive impact in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two entities. He noted that the agreement reflects the vision and directives of the UAE's wise leadership to advance sustainable, knowledge-based economic growth, and prosperity.

He added that this partnership will create new opportunities for both parties to develop joint educational and applied initiatives, as well as launch collaborative research projects that will enhance the performance and competitiveness of the national economy while helping shape its future amid the rapid growth taking place across all sectors.

H. E. Al Dhaheri said: “Liwa University is home to a wealth of academic and research expertise, making it a leading hub for knowledge and innovation. The University offers 37 academic programs across a range of disciplines and degree levels, including master's programs, all designed to meet the evolving needs of the labour market in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Through our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, these capabilities can be leveraged to support economic growth and deliver innovative solutions that reinforce the economy's progress and competitiveness at the local, regional, and international levels."

As part of the collaboration, ADDED will facilitate lectures and knowledge-sharing sessions delivered by subject matter experts covering entrepreneurship, labour market developments, consumer protection, and intellectual property rights. These engagements will provide students across the emirate with practical insights into evolving business environment and future employment landscape.

The agreement establishes a structured internship programme for Liwa University students to undertake practical training at ADDED. Selected students will receive professional supervision, performance evaluations, and training completion certificates upon successfully completing programmes ranging from eight weeks to six months.

Through this partnership, the two parties will support organisation and participation in workshops on labour market trends and future workforce requirements, public lectures, exhibitions, and other academic and cultural events.

Liwa University will support cultural and scientific cooperation by promoting innovation, patents and the Abu Dhabi Intellectual Property Unit platform, while facilitating access to selected university facilities and library services for ADDED employees.

About ADDED:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, develops and regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthen the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

For further info, please visit: www.added.gov.ae

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