AD DAMMĀN, Saudi Arabia, - (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changan Automobile has officially launched the second-generation CHANGAN UNI-S in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following its debut in South Africa, this marks the model’s second market introduction as part of a strategic rollout across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, with further GCC market entries planned in the coming months.

Positioned as the best value choice for refined life, the new UNI-S delivers significant upgrades across four key areas: New Design, Upgrade of Intelligence, Upgrade of Comfort, and New Powertrain.

The design is based on "stability and harmony." The headlight light strips and the grille form a shield shape, which works with the trapezoidal lower grille to create a harmonious and stable look. The same theme appears on the taillights and wheel rims. Inside, the cabin has been completely redesigned with large areas of premium soft-touch materials, elevating perceived quality and refinement.

Technologically, the UNI-S takes a major leap forward with an advanced intelligent cockpit featuring a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster and an expansive 14.6-inch HD central touchscreen powered by the MediaTek 8675 chip. The new SDA interactive system provides extensive customization options, while an enhanced suite of intelligent safety and driver assistance features (IACC, LCA, RCTA/B, remote parking, etc.) for safer, easier driving. Seamless connectivity is supported through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with robust online entertainment apps (such as Spotify and YouTube) and intelligent voice commands in English and Arabic.

Comfort reaches new heights with the segment’s only “Queen’s Seat,” offering zero-gravity positioning, an 8-point massage function, and a 60° leg rest, plus upgraded front-seat ventilation (cushions and backrests) across all models. Additional premium touches include 256-color ambient lighting and an 8-speaker audio system. On the performance side, the All-new 4WD Terrain System with six driving modes including dedicated Snow, Mud, and Sand settings—delivers confident all-terrain capability by automatically optimizing key systems (ECU, TCU, AWD, ESP, EPS, mADC, etc.)

Mr. Xiao, General Manager of Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa Business Unit, said: “The launch of the UNI-S in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal moment in Changan’s global expansion journey. With over three decades of presence in the Middle East, we deeply understand the high expectations of customers in this region. The new UNI-S was specifically engineered to exceed these standards by combining cutting-edge intelligent technology, exhilarating performance, and a genuine premium feel. We are confident it will strongly resonate with modern Saudi drivers, and we remain committed to delivering innovative, world-class vehicles while fostering lasting relationships across the region.”

With cumulative sales exceeding 500,000 vehicles across MEA, Changan continues to strengthen its footprint in the GCC through robust distribution networks and a rapidly growing customer base in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. The company continues to strengthen its product lineup with SUVs and sedans including the CS75 Plus, CS35 Plus, UNI-T, UNI-K, and Eado Plus, offering customers options that balance technology, design, and value.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn