Doha, Qatar – Qatar Airways will participate in Farnborough International Airshow 2026, bringing its world-class travel experience to one of the most influential global events in the aviation industry.

During the airshow, Qatar Airways will showcase its FIFA special livery aircraft, carrying the vibrant spirit of the beautiful game from the FIFA World Cup 2026™️final to Farnborough in the United Kingdom.

Featuring the airline’s world-class onboard experience, including Starlink connectivity, the state-of-the-art Boeing 777-300ER aircraft reflects Qatar Airways’ ongoing commitment to keeping passengers connected to what matters most throughout their journey.

Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G700, one of the most advanced private jets in the world, will also be on display, highlighting a private aviation experience defined by exceptional comfort, privacy, and ultimate luxury.

Attendees are invited to join Qatar Airways aircraft display area for a first-hand look at the world-class comfort, design and innovation offered onboard the world’s best airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ title for an unprecedented ninth time at the 2025 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways was previously named the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, and has yet again received recognition for ‘World's Best Business Class’, and ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways has also been lauded with the ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ title for the 13th time.

Qatar Airways recently received the Platinum performance recognition by Cirium, the leading aviation analytics organisation, for its reliability and operational performance. The recognition is a testament to the airline’s unwaveing commitment to providing seamless and proven operations as part of its award-winning passenger experience.

This summer, Qatar Airways will fly to over 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. The airport has been recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the third year in a row by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

For further information, visit qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app.