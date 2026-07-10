A design story rooted in six decades of Dodge Charger heritage, reinterpreted for today

Pure, functional exterior design shaped by performance and inspired by iconic Charger lines

Distinctive visual signatures, including full-width lighting, return of the Fratzog logo and new aerodynamic R-Wing for the all-electric Charger Daytona

Performance hood announces the internal-combustion identity of gas engine SIXPACK-powered Charger models, along with a black SIXPACK-logoed grille-style hood bezel

A driver-focused interior blending modern technology with heritage-inspired elements

A seamless evolution into a multi-energy muscle car without losing its identity

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, The return of the Dodge Charger to Europe marks the beginning of a new design chapter for one of the most recognizable silhouettes in automotive history. Building on a legacy defined by bold proportions, emotional presence and unmistakable attitude, the next-generation Charger reinterprets its identity through a modern, multi-energy lens.

Available with both all-electric and gasoline-powered configurations, the new Charger carries forward the same DNA that has shaped it for decades — not as a nod to the past, but as a living design philosophy that continues to evolve.

Purifying muscle: a modern exterior identity

The design of the new Dodge Charger begins with a clear intent: to distill the essence of the muscle car into a pure and modern form. The exterior focuses on function, expressing a contemporary interpretation of the clean, timeless lines that defined earlier generations.

The aggressive exterior design also complements performance features of the new Charger, including an on-demand RWD mode that allows drivers to send 100% of torque to the rear wheels at the push of a button for SIXPACK-powered models, and standard Line Lock and Launch Control for SIXPACK-powered Scat Pack models.

At the front, the R-Wing on the all-electric Charger Daytona introduces a distinctive visual and functional element, referencing the legendary Charger Daytona while enabling airflow through the body to enhance aerodynamic performance.

The Charger’s stance remains unmistakable, defined by wide proportions and a strong, grounded presence that reinforces its performance-first character. Both coupe and sedan configurations share this widebody architecture, ensuring a consistent identity across the lineup.

Lighting plays a central role in shaping the vehicle’s signature. A full-width LED front light creates a modern, horizontal graphic, while the distinctive “ring of fire” rear lamps reinterpret a classic Dodge element with a contemporary edge.

A full color palette is available for the Charger lineup, including a new limited-run Purple Haze exterior color, which joins Bludicrous, Green Machine, Redeye, Sub-Zero, White Knuckle and Diamond Black.

Heritage in motion: details that connect past and present

Beyond its overall form, the Charger communicates its heritage through carefully considered design details. From the clean surfacing to the strong graphic elements, each component reflects a balance between legacy and innovation.

The design language remains deeply rooted in the original Charger ethos — a vehicle that, since its introduction in 1966, has stood out for its striking silhouette and unmistakable presence.

But it’s not about nostalgia, it’s about evolution: translating the heritage elements into a design that feels relevant, modern and innovative.

“The design of the new Charger is about respect and reinvention,” said Fabio Catone, Head of Brand for Dodge in Europe. “We looked at what made Charger iconic — its presence, its proportions, its attitude — and translated that into a modern expression that feels pure, functional and unmistakably Dodge. It’s about carrying this spirit forward in a way that remains relevant today.”

The return of the Fratzog

A defining element of the Charger's exterior is the return of the iconic Fratzog logo, symbol of Dodge's next-generation performance vehicles. First introduced on Dodge muscle cars between 1962 and 1976, the Fratzog features three delta-shaped elements arranged in an equilateral triangle, evoking a futuristic, aerospace-inspired aesthetic.

Integrated into the center of both the full-width front lighting and the distinctive "ring of fire" rear lamps, the illuminated Fratzog becomes a distinctive visual focal point for both the Daytona and SIXPACK models. The Fratzog also appears on the wheel center caps, reinforcing a consistent visual signature across the exterior.

On Daytona models for both R/T and Scat Pack trims, the black lower rear fascia features debossed Daytona and Fratzonic text logos, the latter positioned near the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.

On SIXPACK-powered versions, also for both trims, the performance hood announces the internal-combustion identity of the model through a black SIXPACK-logoed grille-style bezel, while the rear fascia features a debossed Charger text logo. This logic extends through model-specific badging in the interiors, with Daytona used for the all-electric vehicles and Charger for gas-powered SIXPACK models.

Inside the attitude: a driver-focused interior

The same philosophy continues inside, where the award-winning Charger’s interior is designed around the driver, blending immersive technology with a strong sense of physicality. A layered instrument panel and a sculpted console create a cockpit-like environment, enhanced by wide-format digital displays positioned to support driver engagement.

Design inspiration from the iconic 1968 Charger is visible in the interior linework and textures, reinterpreted through lighter proportions and modern materials to create a space that feels both familiar and new.

A defining feature of the cabin is the immersive Attitude Adjustment lighting system. With 64 selectable colors and parametric textures wrapping around the interior, the lighting enhances the sculptural quality of the space while reacting dynamically to vehicle events.

Owners can make their Charger unmistakably their own with a lineup of bold performance seating options, including new Petrol Blue performance leather seats with Digital Slash perforation and red accent stitching for Scat Pack models. Additional high-backed performance seats in Demonic Red and black leather-and-suede are also available to amplify the Charger’s distinctive performance character.

The result is an interior that does more than support driving — it amplifies the emotional connection between driver and machine.

Design for a multi-energy future

As the Charger enters its most ambitious chapter, its design plays a central role in bridging the brand’s heritage with its future direction. The visual identity remains consistent across both electric and internal-combustion versions, ensuring that regardless of powertrain, the Charger is immediately recognizable.

This coherence reflects a fundamental principle: the evolution of muscle is not defined by a single technology, but by a continuous commitment to performance, character and design integrity.

Dodge

In Europe, Dodge vehicles are distributed through the official importer KW Automotive and its authorized dealer network, ensuring dedicated 360° professional commercial journey across key European markets.

Spare parts for Dodge vehicles are also distributed in Europe by Iron Parts and Services BV.



The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

All-electric 536-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because with performance comes choice.