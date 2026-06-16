Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Advertising Business Group (ABG) and Publicis Groupe Middle East have announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the retail media ecosystem across the region. Bringing together advertisers, retailers, agencies, platforms and technology partners, the partnership will establish the MENA Retail Media Task Force and a series of industry initiatives designed to create a dedicated platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and industry advancement.

As one of the fastest-growing segments of the global advertising industry, retail media is transforming how brands connect with consumers by leveraging first-party data, commerce insights and retailer-owned channels across the customer journey. As investment and interest in the category continue to accelerate across the Middle East, the need for a dedicated platform to bring the industry's stakeholders together has never been greater.

At the heart of the partnership is the MENA Retail Media Task Force, a brand-first industry initiative established by ABG in collaboration with Publicis Groupe Middle East as its strategic founding partner. Through educational forums, working groups, roundtables and practical industry guidance, the Task Force will support knowledge sharing, encourage greater collaboration and help advance best practices across the ecosystem.

Eleni Kitra, Chief Executive Officer, Advertising Business Group said, "Retail media is reshaping how brands spend, target, and measure, and the region needs a dedicated platform to navigate that shift together. The MENA Retail Media Task Force is ABG's response to that need. Publicis Groupe Middle East brings genuine expertise in this space, and their partnership will strengthen the work as we build it.”

Publicis Groupe Middle East will contribute the insights and practical learnings gained through developing innovative and award-winning retail media solutions for clients across the region. Through continued investment in retail media capabilities and its focus on helping clients unlock growth through connected media, data and commerce solutions, the Groupe will help inform the Task Force's programmes, discussions and industry outputs as the category continues to evolve.

Tony Wazen, CEO, Publicis Media said, "Retail media is one of the biggest opportunities in marketing today, and we have a unique opportunity to shape its future in our region. The long-term success of the category will depend on collaboration, shared learning and strong foundations. That's why we're proud to partner with ABG on an initiative designed to bring the industry together, help drive its continued evolution and ensure brands across the region don't just participate in retail media, but help define it."

As the first industry convening under the partnership, the inaugural ABG Retail Media Roundtable brought together leaders from across the retail media ecosystem to exchange perspectives, identify shared priorities and contribute to the work of the MENA Retail Media Task Force as it begins advancing the category across the region.