Abu Dhabi, UAE/Paris, France: EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and 4iG Space and Defence Technologies (4iG S&D), a leading Hungarian defence and technology company, have signed a preliminary agreement at Eurosatory 2026 to establish a joint venture in Hungary focused on non-lethal defence technologies through EDGE entity CONDOR Non-Lethal Technologies (NLT). The initiative also includes plans for a regional expertise and testing centre dedicated to supporting European military, law enforcement, and public security organisations.

Building on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in August 2025, the agreement advances cooperation in non-lethal technologies while supporting the development of localised industrial capabilities, specialised training, and operational expertise in Hungary and across the wider European market.

Under the framework of the agreement, the planned centre will provide comprehensive support for equipment evaluation, testing, operational training, and capability development, enabling end users to assess and employ non-lethal technologies in increasingly complex security environments.

The planned joint venture will focus on the development, manufacture, and commercialisation of advanced non-lethal defence solutions, including specialised ammunition, pyrotechnics, and smart defence technologies. The establishment of local production capabilities is expected to support growing demand for non-lethal systems designed to minimise collateral injury while enhancing operational effectiveness across military and law enforcement applications.

The agreement reflects EDGE's broader strategy of expanding international industrial partnerships, supporting localised capability development, and advancing innovative technologies that address evolving security requirements while creating long-term value through industrial cooperation and knowledge transfer.

Visitors to Eurosatory 2026 can learn more about EDGE's portfolio of advanced defence and security solutions by visiting the Group's stand in Hall 5A, Stand G415.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

4iG Group

Headquartered in Budapest and majority-owned by Hungarian investors, 4iG Plc. is one of the leading telecommunications, IT, and space and defence industrial groups in Hungary and the Western Balkans. As a company listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange, 4iG's fresh and innovative mindset and its position as Hungary's leading IT systems integrator have made the group a key business service provider for the region’s digital transformation. The group’s dynamic expansion strategy has positioned it as a dominant player in the telecommunications market in Hungary and the Western Balkans. 4iG Group continues to expand its services, expertise, and portfolio to meet the evolving demands and needs of the telecommunications and IT markets. The Group employs more than 8,000 people.

www.4iG.hu

4iG Space and Defence Technologies (4iG SDT)

4iG SDT is a Hungary-based member of the 4iG Group, specialising in the research, development, integration, and international commercialisation of defence and space technologies. The company aims to support the development of NATO-compatible defence capabilities with innovative solutions and to serve as a bridge between the Hungarian technology sector and the global defence industry. 4iG SDT plays a key role in Hungary’s defence innovation ecosystem and actively contributes to the dual-use adaptation of advanced technologies for civilian applications.

www.4igsdt.hu

For more information, please contact:

Péter Elkán

Group Corporate Affairs and Communications Director

sajto@4iG.h