Dubai, TPConnects today announced the launch of Express API, the latest addition to its Iris aggregator platform, delivering a proprietary lightweight API that significantly reduces integration complexity and response times for travel sellers worldwide.

Built from the ground up with performance and simplicity in mind, Iris Express API delivers significantly smaller response payloads compared to traditional NDC schemas, enabling faster integrations and superior user experience.

"Travel sellers have told us repeatedly that while NDC unlocks powerful retailing capabilities, the complexity and payload sizes can be challenging," said Stephanos Kykkotis, Director of Product, Travel Seller Solutions at TPConnects. "Express API solves this by providing a lightweight, RESTful alternative that's faster to integrate, faster to respond, and flexible enough to support everything from basic booking flows to advanced ancillary sales."

Technical Innovation for Improved Performance

Iris Express API addresses the most common pain points in travel distribution with a fundamentally simpler approach. Significantly smaller response sizes, intelligent feature controls, and streamlined data structures combine to deliver faster integrations, quicker response times, and lower development costs. The straightforward shop-price-book workflow with optional seat and service selection makes it ideal for travel sellers that prioritize speed and simplicity without sacrificing access to rich airline content.

"Response speed directly impacts conversion rates across every channel – web, mobile, or next-generation interfaces," added Stephanos. "Iris Express API gives travel sellers the modern tooling they expect while maintaining full access to comprehensive airline content and services."[EP1]

Iris Express API is available to TPConnects travel seller customers, giving travel sellers flexibility in how they access and distribute airline content.[EP2]

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified global Airline Retailing, NDC, and Content Aggregation solutions provider. Through its twin flagship product portfolio – Astra for Airlines and Iris for Travel Sellers – TPConnects delivers innovative airline retailing and content aggregation solutions generating over 2 billion orders for more than 60 customers. These solutions help airlines unlock modern retailing capabilities and travel sellers increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.

For more information, visit www.tpconnects.com