Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, announced its participation as the Gold Sponsor of the Bahrain Polytechnic ICT Project Exhibition 2026, reaffirming its commitment to developing national talent in the fields of ICT and cybersecurity.

The exhibition gave Bahrain Polytechnic students a platform to showcase applied technology projects, engage with industry representatives, and gain valuable exposure to real-world technology and cybersecurity applications.

Beyon Cyber’s sponsorship reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting Bahrain’s digital ecosystem and encourages closer engagement between industry and emerging local talent, helping to bridge the gap between education and future career opportunities

Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Cyber, said:

“At Beyon Cyber, we believe that developing national ICT and cybersecurity talent requires connecting academic learning with practical application. Through our collaboration with Bahrain Polytechnic, we are proud to support students as they showcase their skills and explore future opportunities in technology and cybersecurity. Investing in young Bahraini talent today is essential to building a resilient and innovative digital future for the Kingdom.”

Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Polytechnic, commented: “We are proud to partner with industry leaders such as Beyon Cyber, whose support plays an important role in enriching our students’ educational journey. Collaborations like these help provide students with meaningful industry exposure and inspire them to contribute to Bahrain’s growing technology and cybersecurity sectors.”

Beyon Cyber continues to support initiatives that develop national capabilities and prepare young Bahrainis for successful careers in technology and cybersecurity.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

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About Beyon Cyber

Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon group, is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, leveraging an exclusive network of global partnerships to provide simple, cost-effective, world-class security services to customers. Beyon Cyber offers a complete portfolio of ready to be deployed turn-key solutions, advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, as well as managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

For more information, please visit www.beyoncyber.com or contact info@beyoncyber.com