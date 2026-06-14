Al Ahly Pharos Investment Banking, the leading investment banking firm in Egypt, is pleased to announce its role as financial advisor to MNT-Halan, the region’s largest fintech ecosystem, on its most recent and highly successful capital-raising round. This landmark transaction has propelled MNT-Halan’s total valuation to $1.4 billion, reinforcing its position as a dominant force in the Middle East and North Africa’s digital financial services landscape.

This strategic investment by Al Ahly Capital Holding underscores a shared commitment to accelerating financial inclusion and digitizing the lending and payment infrastructure across the region. Al Ahly Pharos leveraged its deep sector expertise and extensive institutional network to execute this transaction, ensuring optimal outcomes for both the company and its investors.

Ahmed Heider, CEO of Al Ahly Pharos Investment Banking

“Serving as exclusive financial advisor for MNT-Halan on this transaction is a testament to our firm’s capability to structure and execute transformative deals in the fintech space. MNT-Halan is not just a company ─ it is a catalyst for economic empowerment. Achieving a $1.4 billion valuation in the current market environment demonstrates investor confidence in their robust business model and the vision of their management team. At Al Ahly Pharos, we remain dedicated to supporting such regional champions as they scale and redefine industry standards.”

Mounir Nakhla, Founder and CEO of MNT-Halan

“We are pleased to have partnered with Al Ahly Pharos for this round. Their deep understanding of our business model, combined with their unparalleled insight into regional financial markets, was instrumental in navigating the transaction. This milestone reflects MNT-Halan’s unwavering commitment to digitizing financial services for the unbanked and underbanked, and we are excited to embark on this next phase of growth with our investors.”