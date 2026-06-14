Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Bahrain (EO) recently hosted its highly anticipated “Breaking Barriers” event. Gathering EO members in a safe and inspiring space for them to engage in meaningful conversations around leadership, challenges, and personal growth, the two-hour long event was followed by a group dinner which further encouraged relationship-building among attendees.

The session brought together EO members for an evening dedicated to open exchange going beyond traditional training. Breaking Barriers emphasised intimate interactions, allowing participants to share their entrepreneurial journeys, leadership challenges, and perspectives in a relaxed and welcoming environment. The event exemplified EO’s commitment to building deeper, authentic connections within the community.

Through the course of the evening, members engaged in candid discussion that highlighted various experiences and viewpoints, strengthening bonds of trust and camaraderie. Attendees expressed appreciation for the opportunity to learn from fellow entrepreneurs, recognising the value of shared stories in driving both personal and professional development.

Mr. Fareed Bader, President of EO Bahrain, commented on the success of the event, stating, “Breaking Barriers was truly inspiring. It provided a platform for our members to connect on a deeper level, exchange ideas, and reflect on the challenges and triumphs that shape our entrepreneurial journeys.”

He added, “At EO Bahrain, we believe in the importance of understanding diverse perspectives in today’s dynamic business environment. Events like these reinforce values of collaboration, authenticity, and community, demonstrating our dedication to nurturing a supportive entrepreneurial network in Bahrain.”

Breaking Barriers underscored the organisation’s ongoing commitment to creating platforms where entrepreneurs can connect authentically, learn from each other, and mutually grow. EO Bahrain anticipates hosting more such initiatives that promote dialogue and strengthen the community.

It is worth noting that EO Bahrain is the local chapter of the global EO network which includes over 18,000 business owners in 220 chapters across 75 countries. The Bahrain chapter consists of 37 members with combined turnover exceeding $120 million, providing approximately 3,900 jobs. The organisation is governed by a 15-person Board of Directors, presided by Fareed Bader, and aims to empower members’ growth and connect Bahrain with the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.