Seef Properties has announced the signing of an agreement with Mohammed Jalal Contracting to execute the main construction works within the Seef Mall - Seef District redevelopment project. This step reflects the ongoing progress of this strategic project, which aims to revitalise the mall with a modern and refreshed design, elevating the shopping, entertainment, and hospitality experience in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This agreement aligns with Seef Properties' long-term vision of developing its assets and commercial centres to keep pace with visitor expectations and rapid changes in the retail and entertainment sectors. This will strengthen Seef Mall’s position as one of the leading integrated destinations in Bahrain and the region, while maintaining operational continuity and seamless services throughout the various phases of redevelopment.

Under this contract, Mohammed Jalal Contracting will undertake the main construction and development works, adhering to the highest engineering and technical standards. This includes creating new spaces dedicated to upscale restaurants and cafes featuring diverse modern concepts, as well as implementing planned expansions to foster a vibrant environment and provide visitors with a comprehensive experience combining shopping, hospitality, and entertainment in one destination.

The scope of work also encompasses the development of supporting services for the new expansions aligned with the overall vision for the project, enhancing the mall’s appeal as a modern family-friendly destination that caters to various age groups.

On this occasion, Mr. Essa Mohamed Najibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seef Properties, stated, “The Seef Mall – Seef District redevelopment project is a cornerstone of the company’s strategy to enhance the competitiveness of its real estate assets and solidify its position in the retail and entertainment sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The signing of this agreement reflects ongoing progress in implementing the Board’s vision to develop modern destinations that keep pace with future changes while meeting the needs of new generations of visitors and shoppers.”

He added, “We believe that continuous investment in the development of high-quality assets is a key factor in enhancing sustainable value for our shareholders and supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth. Therefore, we continue to implement strategic projects that enhance the quality of our offered experiences, cementing Seef Mall’s position as one of the leading commercial and social destinations in Bahrain and the region.”

For his part, Mr. Ahmed M. Jalal, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mohamed Jalal Contracting, “We take pride in our partnership with Seef Properties in executing this significant development project, which is among the key initiatives in Bahrain’s retail and hospitality sector. We will leverage our engineering and execution capabilities to ensure the completion of works according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, supporting Seef Properties’ vision of developing a modern, integrated destination that exceeds visitors’ expectations and meets future demands.”

In turn, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, stated, “The signing of this agreement with our main contractor marks a significant milestone in the Seef Mall – Seef District redevelopment project, signifying its transition to an advanced implementation phase according to our approved timelines. Through this phase, we aim to realise our vision by upgrading facilities and spaces and introducing new concepts that reinforce Seef Mall’s position as a premier shopping, entertainment, and hospitality destination in Bahrain.”

He added, “At Seef Properties, we continue to invest in our strategic assets and projects which support vital economic sectors, particularly tourism and retail. We are confident that this project will enrich Bahrain’s commercial and urban landscape, offering visitors a more diverse and integrated experience in the coming years.”

The Seef Mall – Seef District development project is one of the company’s prominent strategic projects. It involves modernising and expanding a wide range of indoor and outdoor facilities, alongside the introduction of innovative concepts in hospitality, entertainment, and shopping, further solidifying the mall’s status as a prominent commercial and social landmark in Bahrain.

Seef Properties is a leading real estate development company with a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects that have contributed significantly to Bahrain’s real estate, commercial, and entertainment infrastructure. The company remains committed to developing sustainable projects that support economic growth and improve quality of life for Bahraini society.