MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (Closed), a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, organised a signing ceremony for the loyalty and allegiance document to renew the pledge of loyalty to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The event, which was held at Ithmaar Bank’s headquarters in Seef Tower, was attended by Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Maysan Al Maskati and Assistant General Manager, Business Group, Mohammed Ali Safar, along with members of Ithmaar Bank’s senior management team and employees. As a unique initiative, the Bank invited its corporate and business owners clients, who participated in this initiative, to express their loyalty to the Kingdom and its leadership.

The organization of this national event reflects the strong sense of belonging among all Ithmaar Bank employees and stakeholders towards the Kingdom’s leadership and government, while reaffirming support for all national measures and initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to preserve national security, stability and the rule of law. This initiative also reflects the Bank’s firm belief in the importance of national unity in safeguarding national achievements and continuing the Kingdom’s comprehensive development, ensuring achieving further economic development and prosperity.

“At Ithmaar Bank, we take pride in organizing this national initiative, which aims to reinforce the values of responsible citizenship and strengthen the spirit of loyalty and national belonging among Ithmaar Bank’s employees and clients,” said Al Maskati. “This initiative reaffirms that we stand united behind our leadership and government and express our unwavering loyalty to His Majesty the King,” he said.

“Preserving security and stability is a shared national responsibility between the leadership and the people and requires a unified stance from all institutions,” said Almaskati. “Today, we gather to renew our full support for the directives of His Majesty the King and the efforts of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which aim at safeguarding Bahrain’s security, protect its sovereignty and the interests of its people,” he said.

About Ithmaar Bank:

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed) (“Ithmaar Bank”) is a Bahrain-based Islamic bank that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Ithmaar Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. which is listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market.

Ithmaar Bank provides a diverse range of Sharia-compliant products and services that cater to the financing and investment needs of institutions, corporates and SMEs. Ithmaar Bank also maintains a presence in overseas markets through its subsidiary, Faysal Bank Limited (Pakistan)

www.ithmaarbank.com