80% completion rate for road infrastructure development in Madagascar

45% completion rate for the “Minna – Bida” Road Project in Nigeria

Al Suwaidi: Embodying the Fund’s role as an extension of the UAE’s vision in creating sustainable development impact

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) continues to closely monitor implementation progress and achievements across its key development projects in the African continent, underscoring its commitment to ensuring continuity of implementation in line with approved framework, while advancing development efforts that strengthen infrastructure and enhance quality of life in partner countries.

The key projects within the Fund’s implementation portfolio include the rehabilitation of the “Sokodé – Bassar” Road in the Republic of Togo, the road infrastructure development project in the Republic of Madagascar, and the “Minna – Bida” Road Project in Nigeria. Completion rates to date have reached 92% for the Togo road project, 80% in Madagascar, and 45% in Nigeria, reflecting tangible progress across implementation pathways and sustained advancements on the ground.

This progress is enabled by ADFD’s proactive approach to supervising and directly monitoring priority development projects. It aligns with the fund’s mandate to support beneficiary countries in achieving sustainable economic and social growth, and its vision to serve as a global model in development financing through the efficient deployment of resources and the adoption of international best practices to maximise development impact.

Enhancing Project Readiness

Commenting on the progress, His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said: “On Africa Day, ADFD reaffirms its commitment to supporting the continent’s development journey and celebrating the shared values of unity, diversity, and progress that define Africa’s enduring spirit. Through strategic development projects across key sectors, ADFD continues to contribute to advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision of a prosperous, integrated, and sustainable Africa, guided by inclusive growth and long-term socioeconomic development.”

He added: “At Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, we place strong emphasis on continuously monitoring the progress across our development projects to ensure their efficient and high-quality implementation in accordance with approved timelines. This approach enables us to respond proactively to evolving on-ground needs while strengthening projects’ ability to achieve their intended development objectives. Our efforts reflect the Fund’s mission to support partner countries in developing vital infrastructure and advancing economic growth, reinforcing ADFD’s role in advancing the UAE’s vision for sustainable development that improves livelihoods and enhances quality of life across communities.”

Field Achievements

In the Republic of Togo, the rehabilitation project of the “Sokodé – Bassar” Road is nearing completion, with an achievement rate of 92%. The project is considered one of the vital initiatives in the transport sector, as it includes the rehabilitation of a 62-kilometre road, the implementation of rainwater and flood protection works, and the provision of consultancy and supervision services.

This enhances connectivity between the capital Lomé and inland regions and neighbouring countries, reduces the cost of transporting goods and individuals, and improves road safety standards. The project is financed by ADFD with approximately AED 37 million.

In the Republic of Madagascar, ADFD continues to oversee the construction of a 117-kilometre dual-lane road, alongside the development of seven new bridges. With an 80% completion rate, the project improves connectivity between rural areas and enhance traffic flow, contributing to reduced transportation costs for goods and people. It also facilitates access to health and social services, and supporting key sectors such as agriculture, industry, and tourism. The Fund financed this project through a concessional loan exceeding AED 110 million.

In Nigeria, the Fund continues to oversee the implementation of the “Minna – Bida” Road Project in Niger State, which represents its first development project in the country, with financing amounting to AED 165 million. With a 45% completion rate, the road connects the city of Minna, the state capital, with the city of Bida over a length of 82 kilometres and is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities by 50% and lower vehicle operating costs by 31%, in addition to supporting transport efficiency and stimulating economic activity between major cities.

The progress achieved across these three projects, along with other initiatives throughout the continent, underscores ADFD’s continued commitment to its role as a strategic development partner. Through close oversight of implementation stages, the Fund ensures continuity of works, enhances project readiness, and delivers sustainable and measurable outcomes.

By supporting the development of resilient infrastructure, ADFD contributes to advancing sustainable economic and social development across Africa, reinforcing its global leadership in development finance and its dedication to improving lives worldwide.