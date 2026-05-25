Amman – Royal Jordanian ranked first among airlines in the Middle East and Africa region in commitment to arrival on-time performance for the month of April, according to the monthly report issued by Cirium, the global company specialized in aviation data analysis.

The report showed that Royal Jordanian achieved a 92.44% commitment rate for flight arrival on-time performance, ranking first among airlines in the region in one of the most important and influential performance indicators in the aviation industry.

The Vice Chairman/CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali, affirmed that this achievement adds to the major accomplishments achieved by the company, positioning it among leading airlines in commitment to on-time performance throughout its long journey and experience in the aviation sector. He noted that Royal Jordanian’s figures, even when measured at the international level, are comparable to those of major global airlines.

He added that this advanced ranking reflects the efficiency of Royal Jordanian’s operational system and its ability to maintain high levels of performance despite the operational challenges and exceptional regional conditions recently witnessed in the region, including the repercussions of the geopolitical situation and the war in the region. He noted that the company continued operating its flights efficiently and consistently through adherence to best international practices and the implementation of flexible operational plans, which contributed to maintaining on-time performance, ensuring flights arrived on schedule, and enhancing the reliability of its operations.

He noted that Royal Jordanian’s fleet is distinguished by its modernity, particularly with the introduction of new Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer aircraft, which feature advanced technical specifications and numerous operational and commercial advantages that support Royal Jordanian’s operations across its regional and international network.

This ranking is based on the global on-time performance standard, which measures flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time, reflecting Royal Jordanian’s commitment to providing the best services to its passengers and ensuring the smooth flow of its operations across its extensive route network.